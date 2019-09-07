The restoration of the Sag Harbor Cinema has been one of the East End’s most moving stories since fire struck the iconic building in 2016, inspiring people from all walks of life, locals and visitors alike, to support the ongoing effort. Painters in particular have long found a creative spark in the cinema and its iconic Art Deco sign, some, like our September 6, 2019 Dan’s Papers cover artist Carol Luz, taking their vision in fanciful directions you might never imagine.

Tell us about your inspiration for this piece and the significance of the Sag Harbor Cinema.

My inspiration for this piece was Sag Harbor and Max and Lucy. Max and Lucy are two amazing Jack Russell Terriers that live in Sag Harbor. I wanted to include the Sag Harbor Cinema with its beautiful vintage neon sign in this piece because of its popularity. The restoration is significant to Sag Harbor by keeping its history and culture alive.

What was the process of creating this piece?

The main process of creating this piece was doing a lot of photo research! And then putting it all together like a puzzle.

Tell us about the dogs depicted in this cover and the story behind it.

This painting is about Max and Lucy, who are pulling up in their vintage Mercedes to celebrate their movie premiere, Lightn’n Paws at the Sag Harbor Cinema. This is opening day at the cinema. Fans are howling and jumping at the sight of them. Lucy is so happy, waving to her fans. Max is so handsome in his shades.

This is their best movie ever! Max and Lucy play superheroes who have super powers in their paws. They’re able to shoot lightening out of their paws to stop crime. In the movie they have to fight the evil Cat Burglars. The Cat Burglars are trying to take over the world. They spit slimy huge hair balls to incapacitate their victims. But Max and Lucy come to the rescue. There are movie posters of them on the wall wearing their superhero outfits and using their lightening paws in the painting. Max reminds me of Thor with his hair flowing in the wind.

What advice do you have for aspiring artist?

Keep creating! Keep at it. Take classes. Try different things.

Where in the world is your favorite spot?

Anywhere, as long as I am snuggling with my two dogs, Judy and Elroy.

What projects are you currently working on that we can look forward to?

I’m currently working on oil paintings that show an aerial view of the beach and surf. I’ve been using painting knives and keeping the paintings bright and simple. It’s a lot of fun to do.

You can see more of Carol Luz’s work at carolluzart.com and at Mustique in Westhampton Beach. She can also be contacted at carol@carolluzart.com.