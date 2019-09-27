East End Kids Event Highlights: September 27–September 28, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, September 27–September 28, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Reading with Wally

Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m.

Part golden retriever, part labrador retriever, Wally is an extra friendly dog who loves kids and listening to them read stories. Children can pet Wally while they read or listen to a story being read. This event is free, and no registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Music Together by the Dunes

Friday, September 27, 10:45 a.m.

Children love music—hearing it, dancing to it and, above all, making it! Music Together is a research-based program for children ages 0–5 that incorporates instrument play, dancing, singing, tonal patterns, rhythm patterns, parent education and more. Admission is $30.

Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE), 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. mtbythedunes.com

Jewelry Making Party with Vena Rico

Friday, September 27, 5 p.m.

Children ages 8–12 are invited to a jewelry making party with jewelry designer Vena Rico. Have some fun and get creative after a long school week. Registration is required at evanharris@amagansettlibrary.org.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810

Southampton Youth Bureau’s Open Mic Night

Friday, September 27, 7–9 p.m.

If you’re in grades 5–12 and dream of being in the spotlight, then head to Hampton Coffee Company for a free open mic night hosted by the Southampton Youth Bureau. Acoustic performers, bands, karaoke, spoken word, poetry and comedic acts are all welcome, but time slots must be reserved by emailing pstrecker@southamptontownny.gov.

Hampton Coffee Company, 749 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Brunch in the Catios

Saturday, September 28, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation presents a magical day of brunch and snuggles with more than 100 adoptable cats. There will be games, a cat-themed raffle, kittens and older felines. Stop in for brunch and stay for your furry new friend. Admission is $5.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, 102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com