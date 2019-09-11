Martha Stewart to Be Honored at Greenwich Wine + Food Festival

East Hampton food and lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart is set to be honored at the 2019 Greenwich Wine + Food Festival for her life’s work in the culinary world. The event is an annual celebration of community, food, beverage and more.

“The addition of Martha Stewart, a name synonymous with cooking, entertaining and all things lifestyle-related, truly rounds out our list of honorees this year,” said Suni Unger, founder and CEO of the festival’s parent company Unger Media. “We are honored to be able to recognize her contributions to not only the culinary industry, but also her philanthropic work over her career.”

The Greenwich Wine + Food Festival takes place at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut on September 20–21. Stewart will be honored at Friday’s Opening Night Gala hosted by The Howard Stern Show executive producer Gary Dell’Abate and Emmy-winning director Rob Burnett. It will highlight authentic New Orleanian cuisine and will include performances by Rebirth Brass Band and Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers.

The next night, the Culinary Village opens to the public, offering a tasting tent, burger battle, bartender showdown, brewmaster presentations, celebrity book signings, cook demo, live interviews and a tailgate party. Confirmed talent includes David Burtka, Valerie Bertinelli, Marc Murphy, David Rose and others. The event concludes with a concert by Michael Franti & Spearhead and Little Big Town.

Proceeds benefit the Town of Greenwich Parks & Recreation Foundation and Food Rescue US, a Connecticut-based nonprofit that fights to reduce hunger and food waste in America. Stewart has advocated the need to minimize food waste in the past—in fact, the first initiative of her 2018 Change the Day campaign to improve the well-being of people and the planet was to curb lunchtime trash. Her company also brought attention to the James Beard Foundation’s Waste Not campaign, which started the #WasteNotWednesday movement that inspired people to be more conscious of food waste when cooking and to learn to avoid it.