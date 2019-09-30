Prepare for Spring in the Fall: Upgrade Your Irrigation System

Although we usually think of spring as the time for new beginnings, fall is often the time to prepare for those new beginnings. This is especially the case when upgrading your irrigation system.

By doing irrigation installations, upgrades or repairs in the fall, before your irrigation system is turned off, you will allow your property time to heal itself. What this means for you is that you will have a lawn and irrigation system ready to go in the spring.

Instead of trying to schedule those upgrades during the busy spring turn-on season and then waiting for your lawn to heal itself, you and your property can be ready as soon as spring approaches.

Fall is also a good time to plant trees, shrubs and evergreens, as well as spring-flowering bulbs. If you are planning on planting or renovating your lawn, make sure your new plantings and turf will get the right amount of water when they need it.

New plantings have different watering needs to establish root growth and remain healthy. One can ensure the success of plantings with proper maintenance and by making sure the right irrigation equipment is in place.

As the season winds down and cold weather starts to set in, it becomes time to winterize your irrigation system.

The durability of your sprinkler system is determined by the care it is given. If your sprinkler pipes freeze during the winter because they were not properly winterized, there is a high chance pipes will either crack or sprinkler heads will become damaged.

Sprinkler system winterization is a very important process that needs to be done each year if you want to maintain your sprinkler system.

The location of your irrigation system determines the approach needed for winterization. RB Irrigation also offers winterization options for cabanas, pool houses, outdoor showers, dock lines and hose bib lines. Call RB Irrigation for help with the details.

RB Irrigation has been providing professional lawn sprinkler systems and irrigation solutions on Eastern Long Island since 1999. They use only high-quality products and labor procedures to ensure optimum lawn sprinkler system performance and customer satisfaction. They only staff the most reliable and professional lawn sprinkler system specialists, ensuring that customers get the best service available. RB Irrigation is licensed and insured and serves Eastern Suffolk, including East Hampton, Southampton, Bridgehampton, Westhampton and Montauk.

Contact RB Irrigation at 631 288-1087 or visit rbirrigation.net.