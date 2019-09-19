Sailor Brinkley-Cook Replaces Mom Christie on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The show must go on!

Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley, 65, was set to appear on the new season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars competition, but had to bow out after taking a tumble while rehearsing with Val Chmerkovskiy. With a broken arm, Brinkley made an emergency call to daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, to replace her, with just three days to rehearse.

The last-minute switch paid off, with Sailor and Chmerkovskiy doing a lovely foxtrot to the tune of—wait for it—Billy Joel’s ”Uptown Girl.” They scored 18/30, which is not bad for a three-day rehearsal period.

Chmerkovskiy was proud of both women and took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He wrote, “This season of Dancing With The Stars definitely began like no other I’ve ever experienced. And I’m extremely grateful to have been the one that was handed this beautiful circumstance. I got a chance to meet and absolutely fall in love with the beautiful soul that is @christiebrinkley , the epitome of class. Here’s a person that’s as generous and kind as she is stunning and witty. I learned so much from just two weeks and truly had some of my favorite times ever working on the show… then two days ago Christie undergoes surgery to repair her shattered arm. I was devastated at how much fun she was no longer going to have. It really sucked. The universe works in mysterious ways sometimes tho and coincidentally @sailorbrinkleycook was on a flight to LA to support her mom. Good thing she wanted to come days before the premier to help her mom get pumped for the big day. She took off a fan and landed a contestant. The two pictures of us are the perfect depiction of yesterday when we took them. I’m still shook and you’re just living life. I’m so proud of you Sailor, and I promise to do everything I can to show you a beautiful time on @dancingabc !!! Tonight a star was born. Cant wait to get to the studio and see how bright it can shine 🌟#TeamSailaV #dwts #dance #conquer #fear #happy #life #hashtag #lol”

See Brinkley-Cook and Chmerkovskiy perform above.