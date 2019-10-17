Bill Kiriazis and Scott Sandell Mount Two-Man Show at Ashawagh Hall

East End artists Bill Kiriazis and Scott Sandell have joined together for a special two-day exhibition, Odyssey, at Ashawagh Hall in East Hampton this weekend, October 19 and 20. Both men, who create sculpture and two-dimensional works, share a similar aesthetic, combining photography and expressive mark making, often organized in geometric compositions.

Kiriazis’s new paintings on ground aluminum are, according to his statement about the show, developments of his large scale sculptural work. He points out that atmospheric color in the paintings suggest the changes in daylight as reflected on the surfaces of Kiriazis’s outdoor work, while the tactile quality of the metal substrate documents his physically demanding process. A Springs resident who spends time on the island of Rhodes in Greece, the artist is very familiar with beautiful natural light, and it’s a central inspiration for his pieces on view at Ashawagh Hall. See more at billkiriazis.com.

Recipient of a Pollock Krasner grant for printmaking, Sandell is no stranger to installation and large works of art. Since last exhibiting at Ashawagh Hall, he made what Sandell suggests may be the world’s largest fine art print, at 24 by 52 feet, for the PPG Arena (home to the Pittsburgh Penguins). He’s also installed 16 free hanging mobiles that cover 100 feet along the ceiling of the Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, and he was commissioned to create the giant colorful sculpture in the Peter and Nancy Richard Family Foundation lobby in the new Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. For this weekend’s show, Sandell’s installation at Ashawagh Hall, “Falling Sky,” features a large sculptural work that hangs from the ceiling, as well as a series of new, large format works on paper. See Sandell’s work at sapergalleries.com/Sandell.html.

The Ashawagh Hall gallery, located at 780 Springs Fireplace Road in Springs/East Hampton, will be open from 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A special opening reception, with the artists, runs from 5–7 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.