Billy Joel Celebrates Youngest Daughter’s Birthday at White Post Farms

Sag Harbor resident and music legend Billy Joel celebrated his daughter, Remy Anne’s, second birthday at White Post Farms in Melville.

The star posted on Instagram, “HAPPY 2ND BIRTHDAY REMY ANNE! Remy had a party with all her friends and family at a local farm. The giraffe took a shine to Billy.”

Remy Anne is Joel’s third child and third daughter. He has a grown daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with ex-wife and fellow Hamptonite Christie Brinkley. His first child with current Alexis, Della Rose, is 4 years old.

Joel, 70, has been making the news consistently this year. After becoming the first performer to play a staggering 100 shows at Madison Square Garden, he has now become the first person inducted into Fenway Park’s new Music Hall of Fame. The induction came as a result of Joel’s sixth consecutive annual performance at the Boston Red Sox’s iconic ballpark, more than any artist before him, which he performed on Saturday, September 14. He played to a sold-out crowd in the pouring rain.

A Long Island native, Joel has played Madison Square Garden monthly since January 2014, and performed there many times before the residency began. He performed his 100th show there in total in July, 2019, when he was joined onstage by Bruce Springsteen.