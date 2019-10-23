Eat, Drink and Be Merry at the Inaugural Dan’s Holidays in the Vines

The East End’s most spectacular wine-and-dine event is being plated and poured on Saturday, November 30…and you’re invited!

Dan’s Holidays in the Vines hosted by RG|NY promises to be an unforgettable, immersive evening showcasing world-class local wines paired with the one-of-a-kind culinary creations from a lineup of top local chefs like you’ve never seen before. From the first bite to the last sip, this is the ultimate way to kick off the holiday season.

The night starts with a cocktail hour in the award-winning RG|NY Tasting Room, where you will get to sample an array of wines from RG|NY and other favorite North Fork vineyards, meet winemakers and vineyard owners, and get an insider’s take on just what makes their wines so special. Whether you love a winter-friendly white, a deep, warm red or something sparkling and celebratory, here is a night when you can sample and savor them all. As you’re enjoying the vino, you will also be treated to tasty hors d’oeuvres by Matty Boudreau of Green Hill Kitchen (who just so happens to be a three-time Dan’s GrillHampton champion), Jennilee Morris and Adam Kaufer from Grace & Grit, and Peter Ambrose of Endless Summer Events (another Dan’s GrillHampton champ), as well as delicious offerings from The Preston House & Hotel.

The Holidays in the Vines VIP Experience takes place during the cocktail hour, where only 50 guests with VIP tickets will get access to an exclusive area within the Tasting Room where special wines will be poured, exclusive treats will be served, and you’ll enjoy a meet-and-greet with one of the North Fork’s true legends—Claudia Fleming. The James Beard Award winning pastry chef and founder, with late husband Chef Gerry Hayden, of the North Fork Table & Inn in Southold, will be signing copies of the new release of her cookbook The Last Course, and surely sharing some stories from her unparalleled career. Fleming is dedicated to “creating memories and great experiences,” as she told Dan’s Papers when she was the honoree at the Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork dinner in 2018, and this night will no doubt offer plenty of both.

Once the cocktail hour concludes, guests will stroll over for a sit-down dinner in the bucolic Northville Barn, decorated to exude holiday season ambience and the rustic charm of North Fork Wine Country. This curated, six-course pairing dinner will delight the senses as each chef’s dish is perfectly matched with a local wine in a commingling created just for this meal. Chefs who will be sharing their gastronomic game at the pairing dinner include Marissa Drago of Main Road Biscuit Co., Robby Beaver of The Frisky Oyster, Cheo Avila of KonTiki @ The Gallery Hotel, Bruce Miller of PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill, Franklin Becker and Kevin Garcia of Claudio’s, Tom Schaudel of A Lure and Kingfish, and Steven Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company.

“One not only drinks wine, one smells it, observes it, tastes it, sips it and—one talks about it,” King Edward VII said. Come indulge the senses, celebrate the season and spend a night among the wines and vines that you will never stop talking about.

Dan’s Holidays in the Vines hosted by RG|NY is Saturday, November 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the RG|NY vineyard, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.

Individual tickets are $110. VIP tickets are $150 and include access to VIP area with exclusive pours and treats, meet-and-greet and book signing with Claudia Fleming, and VIP gift bag. For more information and to get your tickets now, visit HolidaysInTheVines.com.