Hamptons Event Highlights: October 18–October 19, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, October 18–October 19, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

East Hampton Fall Festival

Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Fall Festival in Herrick Park this Saturday. Explore more than 50 booths showcasing wares and information from artists, shopkeepers and nonprofits. Listen and dance to bluegrass and blues music by Annie and the Band, The Jan Hanna Band, 27 Dollars and the East Hampton High School Jazz Band. There’s plenty of family fun to be had, including the inflatable bounce rides, pumpkin carving, arts and crafts projects, a fitness obstacle course, a 40-foot rock climbing wall, a haunted pumpkin patch and a costume parade at noon. There will also be a live mural painting, an antique boat and emergency vehicle display and lots of food. Free admission.

Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-0362, easthamptonchamber.com

National Theatre Live: Small Island

Friday, October 18, 7 p.m.

Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize–winning novel Small Island comes to life in Helen Edmundson’s epic new theater adaptation performed at London’s National Theatre and screened at Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater. Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the United Kingdom. Tickets are $18.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Hudsy 5K

Saturday, October 19, 9 a.m.

Raise funds for healthy activities at Quogue Elementary School at this 5K run for adults and Fun Run for kids. Check-in starts at 9 a.m., and the course begins and ends at the school. Race day registration is $35; $20 for kids and teens.

Quogue Elementary School, 10 Edgewood Road, Quogue. elitefeats.com/october-2019-hudsy-5k-quogue

In Process @ The Watermill Center

Saturday, October 19, 2–4 p.m.

The ongoing series of open rehearsals, workshops, artist talks and studio visits welcomes the community to engage with the work of international artists-in-residence. This month’s featured artists include queer poet Jeffrey Perkins, rapper-songwriter Kirk Knight and visual artist Lars Daniel Rehn. This event is free, but reservations are required.

The Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Fat Chance: An Evening of Conversation & Story with Lisa Lampanelli

Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m.

Fat Chance showcases the former insult comic at her new best. From her humorous storytelling to her lively Q&A with audience members, the no-holds-barred entertainer is truthful, vulnerable and, most importantly, as hilarious as ever. With the help of comedian Frank Liotti, she’ll tell all like you’ve never seen before. Tickets are $40–$75.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org