Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Reveal Gender of Baby

In a joyous moment for Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, the couple has announced the gender of their upcoming baby via Instagram.

Hilaria posted a video to Instagram in which she and Alec gifted their four children — Romeo Alejandro David,1, Leonardo Angel Charles, 3, Rafael Thomas, 4 and Carmen Gabriella, 6 — with baby dolls. Hilaria had Carmen open hers last, and the little girl exclaimed, “It’s a girl!”

The Baldwins are having another girl, which should be a delight to Carmen, who is currently the only female of their four children together.

Hilaria announced her pregnancy in September with a poignant message to her Instagram followers. “It is still very early…but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛. The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea…and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok. My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders 💛”

Watch the gender reveal video above.