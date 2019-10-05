What doesn’t she do? As Academy Award buzz continues for her role in Hustlers, Water Mill icon Jennifer Lopez has moved onto her next big project: Super Bowl LIV. Along with Shakira, the actress and pop star will perform in the Pepsi Halftime Show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Both Lopez and Shakira announced their participation via social media. JLo first teased “This is happening. 🌎 02.02.20” via her @jlo Instagram account, posting a shot of her famous backside with a two telling clues. Her armband sported a Pepsi logo, and her two-finger ring offered the Super Bowl LIV date, which all football fans already know: “02 02 2020.”

Later, Lopez followed that post with an image featuring the full details and info, including her, Shakira, and the Pepsi Halftime Show and Super Bowl LIV logos. She added, “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥.”

Shakira posted the same image on her @shakira Instagram account, adding, “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!” She also preceded with a teaser photo—hers with a Pepsi logo ring and a “02 02 2020” necklace. On that post, Shakira wrote, “Get ready 🌎 02.02.20.”

Said Lopez in a statement, “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl. And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

The performance marks the first time two Latinas will lead the Super Bowl halftime show.