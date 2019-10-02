North Fork Event Highlights: October 4–October 6, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, October 4–October 6, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

North Fork TV Festival

October 4–October 5, times vary

The North Fork TV Festival celebrates the future of independent scripted television, gathering buyers and sellers in a global marketplace and providing a platform for emerging creators. The two-day festival features new pilot screenings, celebrity panels and exciting parties! Awards will be presented to Kelsey Grammer, Aasif Mandvi, Constance Wu and Alice Cahn throughout the festival. All-access ticket passes are $250, with individual screening tickets available.

Greenport Theatre, 211 Front Street #A, Greenport. northfork.tv

Autumn in the Air Party

Friday, October 4, 5:30 p.m.

Join friends new and old at the Southold Historical Society honors its past presidents. Local musician Michaela Manno will perform live, setting the perfect ambiance to enjoy local wine, craft beer and a delicious buffet dinner by Greenport’s I Cater To You. Tickets are $105. Raffle tickets are available at the Prince Building and are $5 each.

Founders Landing Wharf House, 1025 Terry Lane, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistoricalsociety.org

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, October 4, 6–9 p.m.

Mattituck’s favorite block party comes to a close with one final night of tasty eats, refreshing drinks, live entertainment and a multitude of North Fork vendors to shop. Select businesses will stay open late and offer special deals all night long. This event is safe and fun for the whole family, so bring the kids and make a night of it. Admission is free.

Various Mattituck locations, Love Lane and Pike Street, Mattituck. facebook.com/firstfridaysonlovelane

Greenport Village First Fridays Art Walk

Friday, October 4, 6–9 p.m.

Explore the rich art community of Greenport at the monthly self-guided tour through six dedicated art spaces and 12 partner businesses. Select stops may also feature artist talks, open mics and special discounts. An informative brochure, featuring an illustrated walking tour map, is available at each of the participating businesses. Admission is free.

Various Greenport locations, Main and Front streets, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Pumpkin & Craft Beer Festival

October 5–October 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enjoy roasted sweet corn and squash, craft beers, freshly squeezed lemonade, organic hot dogs and more. Pick out a pumpkin and some beautiful fall mums and enjoy live music at the Farm Café. Children will love the many attractions including the pedal kart track, maze, lavender labyrinth, hay rides, bounce house and friendly farm animals.

Garden of Eve, 4558 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Haunted Bug Light Cruise & Tour

Saturday, October 5, 4:30 p.m.

The insightful, two-hour narrated cruise includes up-close views of Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light. All cruises during the month of October will feature the Haunted Lighthouse, with ghost stories, costume contests and treats. Tickets are $49; $44 for seniors and military; and $19 for children ages 3–12.

East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

Big Band and Rock & Roll Car Show

Sunday, October 6, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

View classic cars from eras gone by while listening to the tunes of Tommy Dorsey and Elvis. Tour historic houses dating from the 17th century and shop local products in the Carriage House Gift Shop. Admission is $6, and car entree is $20, $15 in advance, with proceeds benefitting Cutchogue’s Village Green and historic buildings.

Cutchogue Village Green, Corner of Route 25 and Case Lane, Cutchogue. cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org