The Fourth Annual North Fork TV Festival in Photos

The fourth annual North Fork TV Festival was held at the Greenport Theatre on October 4 and 5. The weekend included screenings of pilots, talks with television producers and writers and featured stars Kelsey Grammer, Chris Noth, Aasif Mandvi and Constance Wu.

Noth presented Grammer with the Canopy Award on Friday night, before moderating a Q&A with the Frasier star and the audience. Mandvi received the Inspiration Award on Saturday afternoon and spoke with journalist Donna Freydkin about the evolution of ‘brown representation’ on television, some of his proudest career highlights and bringing dignity to the stereotypical roles he was given in his early career.

Before Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. presented Wu with the Ambassador for the Arts award on Saturday night, she spoke with Dan’s Papers about the aspects of acting she finds personally rewarding. “Before every part, I make an oath of integrity to my character to do right by them,” Wu says. “One of the things I love about acting is that it grows your empathy in a way that expands your humanity, rather than enclosing it. You start to understand people better, and when you understand people better, then you can love them better.” The award ceremony was followed by a discussion moderated by Variety Business Editor Cynthia Littleton about Wu’s role on Fresh Off the Boat, her early years as a ‘weird theater kid’ and her dream of revisiting the stage someday.

To learn more about the North Fork TV Festival, including the list of screenings, visit northfork.tv.