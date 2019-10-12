The Fourth Annual North Fork TV Festival in Photos

    Greenport Theatre Sign

    David Taylor
    NFTV Founder Noah Doyle, Canopy Award Recipient Kelsey Grammer

    Barbara Lassen
    Director of Events Harlan Friedman

    Barbara Lassen
    NFTV Founder Lauren Doyle

    Barbara Lassen
    Sloan Foundation VP & Program Director Doron Weber

    Barbara Lassen
    NFTV Co-Founder Jonathan Shafter

    Barbara Lassen
    “Distemper” screenwriter Max Pitagno, Sloan Foundation VP & Program Director Doron Weber

    Barbara Lassen
    Canopy Award Recipient Kelsey Grammer

    Barbara Lassen
    Max Pitagno, Doron Weber, Noah Doyle, Lauren Doyle, Jonathan Shafter

    Barbara Lassen
    “Distemper" star Abigail Hawk

    Barbara Lassen
    Heather Graves, “Distemper” star Chike Okonkwo

    Barbara Lassen
    “Distemper" stars Lukas Hassel and Tara Westwood

    Barbara Lassen
    “Distemper" stars Chike Okonkwo and Abigail Hawk

    Barbara Lassen
    Director of Programming and “Distemper" director Elias Plagianos

    Barbara Lassen
    Presenter of the Canopy Award Chris Noth

    Barbara Lassen
    NFTV Founders Lauren Doyle and Noah Doyle

    Barbara Lassen
    NFTV Founder Noah Doyle, Presenter of the Canopy Award Chris Noth, NFTV Co-Founder Jonathan Shafter

    Barbara Lassen
    NFTV Founder Noah Doyle, Presenter of the Canopy Award Chris Noth, NFTV Co-Founder Jonathan Shafter

    Barbara Lassen
    North Fork TV Festival group shot

    Barbara Lassen
    “Distemper" star Chike Okonkwo

    Barbara Lassen
    NFTV Founders Lauren Doyle and Noah Doyle welcoming guests

    Barbara Lassen
    "Distemper" Q&A moderated by Elisa DiStefano

    Barbara Lassen

    "Distemper" screenwriter Max Pitagno, and stars Chike Okonkwo and Abigail Hawk

    Barbara Lassen

    Barbara Lassen

    “Distemper" stars Chike Okonkwo and Abigail Hawk, and director Elias Plagianos

    Barbara Lassen
    Chris Noth presenting Kelsey Grammer with the Canopy Award

    Barbara Lassen
    Chris Noth moderating a talk with Kelsey Grammer

    Barbara Lassen
    Opening night party at Claudio’s

    Barbara Lassen
    Chris McNelly, Michelle Gordon

    Barbara Lassen
    Roni Greenwalt, Chris Slevin, David Greenwald

    Barbara Lassen
    DJ Theo

    Barbara Lassen
    Lucy Radack, Lillian LaSalle

    Barbara Lassen
    "Distemper" star Tara Westwood, Dr. Andrew Feldman

    Barbara Lassen

    "Distemper" stars Lukas Hassel and Abigail Hawk

    Barbara Lassen

    Clare O’Malley, Sean Bradley

    Barbara Lassen
    Bob Patagno, Dennis Ude, Rory Kennedy, “Distemper" screenwriter Max Pitagno

    Barbara Lassen
    Vanessa Cadarillo, Matthew VonVida

    Barbara Lassen
    Matias Sanchez, Nora Lin

    Barbara Lassen
    "Distemper" stars Chike Okonkwo, Lukas Hassel and Abigail Hawk, director Elias Plagianos

    Barbara Lassen

    Donna Drake interviewing "Otis" screenwriter, director, star Alexander Etseyatse

    David Taylor
    Donna Drake interviewing Inspiration Award recipient Aasif Mandvi

    David Taylor
    NFTV Founder Noah Doyle, Inspiration Award recipient Aasif Mandvi, NFTV Co-Founder Jonathan Shafter

    David Taylor
    Donna Drake interviewing Ambassador for the Arts Constance Wu

    David Taylor
    Ambassador for the Arts Constance Wu

    David Taylor
    Photo Galleries

    The Fourth Annual North Fork TV Festival in Photos

    Barbara Lassen and David Taylor October 12, 2019

    The fourth annual North Fork TV Festival was held at the Greenport Theatre on October 4 and 5. The weekend included screenings of pilots, talks with television producers and writers and featured stars Kelsey Grammer, Chris Noth, Aasif Mandvi and Constance Wu.

    Noth presented Grammer with the Canopy Award on Friday night, before moderating a Q&A with the Frasier star and the audience. Mandvi received the Inspiration Award on Saturday afternoon and spoke with journalist Donna Freydkin about the evolution of ‘brown representation’ on television, some of his proudest career highlights and bringing dignity to the stereotypical roles he was given in his early career.

    Before Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. presented Wu with the Ambassador for the Arts award on Saturday night, she spoke with Dan’s Papers about the aspects of acting she finds personally rewarding. “Before every part, I make an oath of integrity to my character to do right by them,” Wu says. “One of the things I love about acting is that it grows your empathy in a way that expands your humanity, rather than enclosing it. You start to understand people better, and when you understand people better, then you can love them better.” The award ceremony was followed by a discussion moderated by Variety Business Editor Cynthia Littleton about Wu’s role on Fresh Off the Boat, her early years as a ‘weird theater kid’ and her dream of revisiting the stage someday.

    To learn more about the North Fork TV Festival, including the list of screenings, visit northfork.tv.

