Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice on the East End

Pumpkin spice lattes have become all the rage in recent years, but it doesn’t stop there. Fall is the season of the lovely orange squash, and there are so many different ways to enjoy it. With its myriad restaurants and bakeries, the East End has so much to choose from—it’s like picking pumpkin treats from a patch.

Here are some delectable options to satiate your pumpkin needs, from coffee to brunch to dinner and beyond.

Brunch

Pumpkin Pancakes, Love Lane Kitchen, 240 Love Lane, Mattituck, lovelanekitchen.com. Served until 2 p.m., Love Lane Kitchen’s signature breakfast dish for fall is a great start to a day of fun on the North Fork.

Pumpkin Bread Pudding, Tate’s Bake Shop, 43 North Sea Road, Southampton, tatesbakeshop.com. Known for their iconic cookies, Tate’s Bake Shop also has a substantial selection of pumpkin items during the fall season. Try their moist, pecan-topped pumpkin bread pudding for a sweet and fluffy treat.

Pumpkin Pie Coffee, Hampton Coffee Company, various locations, hamptoncoffeecompany.com. Hampton Coffee Company’s annual pumpkin pie roast has hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. Of course, Hampton Coffee Company also brews a fabulous pumpkin spice latte.

Snack

Pumpkin Ice Cream, Magic Fountain Homemade Ice Cream, 9825 Main Road, Mattituck, magicfountainlongisland.com. Magic Fountain is famous for their creative ice cream flavors. Their seasonal menu includes pumpkin, with a hint of spice.

Pumpkin Ice Cream, Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe, 1148 West Main Street, Riverhead, snowflakeicecream.com. All of Snowflake’s hard ice creams are prepared in-house, including this seasonal flavor.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Doughnut, North Fork Doughnut Co., 13175 Main Road, Mattituck, nofodoco.com. Don’t sit on this one! NoFoDoCo is offering their fried take on this coffee legend, but it’s only available from October 25–27.

Dinner

Pumpkin Ravioli, Citarella, various locations, citarella.com. Every year, Citarella is ready to cater your event with a special Thanksgiving menu. Ask about pumpkin ravioli, pumpkin tortellini and pumpkin bisque.

Pumpkin Beer, Montauk Brewing Co., 62 South Erie Avenue, Montauk, montaukbrewingco.com. This locally brewed beer has hops and seasonal spices to make your palate tingle.

Dessert

Pumpkin Tart, aMano, 13550 Main Road, Mattituck, amanorestaurant.com. This dessert contains sweet pumpkin custard, whipped cream and cinnamon.

Pumpkin Pie

Let’s face it—there’s nothing like pumpkin pie during the fall season. Here are just a few places you can get beloved confection on the East End.

1760 Homestead Farm, 5412 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, facebook.com/1760-homestead-farm

Beach Bakery & Grand Cafe, 112 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, beachbakerycafe.com

Blue Duck Bakery Cafe, Various Locations, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Briermere Farms, 4414 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, briermere.com

Carissa’s The Bakery, 68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, carissasthebakery.com