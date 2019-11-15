Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, November 15–17, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Southampton Youth Bureau’s Open Mic Night

Friday, November 15, 7–9 p.m.

If you’re in grades 5–12 and dream of being in the spotlight, then head to Hampton Coffee Company for a free open mic night hosted by the Southampton Youth Bureau. Acoustic performers, bands, karaoke, spoken word, poetry and comedic acts are all welcome, but time slots must be reserved by emailing pstrecker@southamptontownny.gov.

Hampton Coffee Company, 749 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Science Saturday Workshop: Jump into Genetics

Saturday, November 16, 2 p.m.

Have fun learning about with common traits, discovering how individuals can be unique and similar at the same time. Engage in experiments involving tongue rolling, taste testing and other special genetic traits. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Kids’ Movie Night

Saturday, November 16, 4:30 p.m.

The Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation presents a family movie night in the Playhouse gymnasium. The program will feature 10 short films from around the world, curated by Patti Greaney, a Montauk filmmaker. Popcorn and water will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door.

Montauk Playhouse, 240 South Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

Art Safari: Animals in Art

Sunday, November 17, 1:15 p.m.

Children in grades K–3 are invited to to a special art workshop at John Jermain Memorial Library. Kids will examine animals in masterpieces by Picasso, Chagall, Rousseau and others, then create their own wild collage. Created works can be taken home or submitted for consideration in the annual Patron Art Show. This event is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Latino Film Festival of the Hamptons: Pachamama

Sunday, November 17, 2 p.m.

The Organización Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island (OLA) presents a family screening of Pachamama, an animated film about a young boy who dreams of becoming a shaman. Admission is free.

Greenport High School, 720 Front Street, Greenport. olaofeasternlongisland.org