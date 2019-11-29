East End Kids Event Highlights: Thanksgiving Weekend 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, November 30–December 2, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

SoFo’s Thanksgiving Open House

Saturday, November 30, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Families are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend with the South Fork Natural History Museum. Enjoy nature crafts, live animals, face painting and more all day, plus the “Frog and Toad” animal show with Jungle Bob at 2 p.m. Admission to the museum is free, and tickets to “Frog and Toad” are $15 for adults and teens and $10 for children.

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo), 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Sea Turtle Aid Lecture and Beach Cleanup

Saturday, November 30, 1 p.m.

Atlantic Marine Conservation Society scientists teach about the four species of sea turtles that visit local waters, how they can become cold stunned and stranded on East End beaches what you can do to help them. Participants ages 6–16 will receive a free beach stewardship backpack provided by NY Connect Kids to Parks.

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

Science Saturday Workshop: Be a Microbiologist

Saturday, November 30, 2 p.m.

Bacteria and viruses are everywhere, but why do some of them make us sick? Learn how easily germs are spread and follow the path of germs in your classroom using Glogerm and black lights. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Shrek the Halls with Kung-Fu Panda: A Fun Family Day with Santa

Sunday, December 1,1 p.m.

Families are invited to spend the holiday with Santa, Shrek and Po as the popular characters greet children and take festive photos.The meet-and-greet is followed by screenings of Shrek the Halls and Kung Fu Panda Holiday. Tickets are $5, and there is a $10 dining minimum per person. Doors to the restaurant and bar open at 11:30 a.m.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Green Screen Holiday Magic: Family Photos

Monday, December 2, 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Children, families and patrons of all ages are invited to take a holiday photo with the library’s green screen. Feel free to dress up, make silly faces or pretend you’re riding a polar bear—anything is possible! Photos will be taken on a first come, first served basis, then emailed to you after the program. Admission is free, and no registration is necessary.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org