Gwyneth Paltrow Stars in Short Film Promoting Dubai Tourism

East Ender Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana star in a new short film to promote Dubai’s tourism campaign.

Directed by Reed Morano, #AStoryTakesFlight was commissioned by the Dubai government to show the various wonders of the country. It was filmed over eight days (on location, of course) and each woman goes on a different journey. During Paltrow’s scenes, she purchases spices at a market, takes photos of local life and goes out on the water with Hudson. Paltrow takes a photo of a young woman on a skateboard, who suggests Paltrow visit a fabulous lounge for cocktails and food later with the ladies.

The locations Paltrow visits over the course of #AStoryTakesFlight include Kite Beach, Dukite Surf Club, Spice Souk market, Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe, the Dubai Fountain and Neos lounge.

Dubai may be far from the Hamptons, but it’s clearly a beautiful place to visit. Check out the short film above.