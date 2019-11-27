South O’ the Highway

Gwyneth Paltrow Stars in Short Film Promoting Dubai Tourism

The East Ender visited several visually stunning locales.

SOTH Team November 27, 2019

East Ender Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana star in a new short film to promote Dubai’s tourism campaign.

Directed by Reed Morano, #AStoryTakesFlight was commissioned by the Dubai government to show the various wonders of the country. It was filmed over eight days (on location, of course) and each woman goes on a different journey. During Paltrow’s scenes, she purchases spices at a market, takes photos of local life and goes out on the water with Hudson. Paltrow takes a photo of a young woman on a skateboard, who suggests Paltrow visit a fabulous lounge for cocktails and food later with the ladies.

The locations Paltrow visits over the course of #AStoryTakesFlight include Kite Beach, Dukite Surf Club, Spice Souk market, Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe, the Dubai Fountain and Neos lounge.

Dubai may be far from the Hamptons, but it’s clearly a beautiful place to visit. Check out the short film above.

