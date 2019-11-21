Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Two Hamptonites are returning to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) this December. Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez will host the NBC sketch comedy show for the third time on December 7 and East Hampton’s Scarlett Johansson will host for the sixth time on December 14.

Both Lopez and Johansson are having big years. Johansson is engaged to SNL regular Colin Jost, who hosts the “Weekend Update” satirical news segment. The two have been seen hanging out in the Hamptons since they started dating in 2017. Jost proposed to Johansson earlier this year. “ScarJost” haven’t publicly set a date. Lopez, meanwhile, is engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez and was recently announced as one of the halftime performers for Super Bowl LIV, along with Shakira. She starred in the critically acclaimed crime drama/comedy Hustlers in September.

Created by Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live is in its 45th season and features comedy sketches starring a troupe of regulars, as well as guest stars. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity who participates in the various scenes. Every week also features a musical guest. Lopez’s episode will have a performance by DaBaby, while Johansson’s will welcome Niall Horan in his first solo performance outside of One Direction. SNL will close out 2019 on December 21, with Eddie Murphy hosting and Lizzo performing.