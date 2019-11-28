North Fork Event Highlights: Thanksgiving Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 29–December 3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Holidays in the Vines Hosted by RG|NY

Saturday, November 30, 6–10 p.m.

The wine will be flowing, the food will be fabulous, the entire evening will be festive…and you are invited! Come kick off the holiday season at the inaugural Dan’s Holidays in the Vines, an incomparable evening filled with local wines and delicious masterpieces from an allstar lineup of East End chefs. At the cocktail hour in the RG|NY Tasting Room, guests will sip pours by RG|NY and Croteaux Vineyards while noshing on hors d’oeuvres and savoring beers from Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. and a signature cocktail by Matchbook Distilling Company. VIPs will also enjoy a special RG|NY pour and exclusive bites by Grace & Grit, a VIP gift bag and a meet-and-greet with Claudia Fleming, who will sign copies of her classic book, The Last Course, for each VIP! Then guests will sit down in the Northville Barn for a curated, six-course pairing dinner, live music and endless memories. Tickets are $110 for GA and $150 for VIP.

RG|NY, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. Limited tickets are still available at HolidaysInTheVines.com.

Southold Historical Candlelight Tour

Friday, November 29, 3–6 p.m.

Spend a magical day visiting Santa in the old-fashioned barn and touring Southold Historical Society’s festively decorated Ann Currie-Bell House, Thomas Moore House, print shop, blacksmith shop and other buildings. Throughout the complex, there will be craft demonstrations, games, raffles and refreshments. Admission is free.

Southold Historical Society, 55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistoricalsociety.org

Shelter Island Turkey Plunge

Saturday, November 30, 11 a.m.

Take the plunge to support the Shelter Island Public Library! Participants can register online or at the library and must raise at least $25, with any amount more than that putting them in the running for the most-money-raised award. There will also be a prize for best costume. T-shirts, buttons, hot cider and doughnuts will be available for participants.

Crescent Beach, 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Sannino Vine to Wine Tour

Sunday, December 1, noon

Take a mini viticulture tour, learn winemaking techniques and complete your experience by exploring the barrel cellar. The tour includes wine tasting, a cheese plate and special discounts. Registration is $50 per person.

Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

A Day of Beauty Special Salon Service

Tuesday, December 3, 3–7 p.m.

Eastern Suffolk BOCES Cosmetology programs are offering salon services—including haircuts, thermal styling, blow dry, manicures and paraffin treatments—in Riverhead just in time for the holidays. Call Ms. Calandra before 2 p.m. to schedule your appointment. A $5 donation and a non-perishable food item are requested. Donations benefit St. John’s Nepomucene, the Long Island Council of Churches and New Beginnings Brendan House.

Edward J. Milliken Technical Center, 970 North Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-2028