North Fork Event Highlights: Thanksgiving Weekend 2019

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team November 28, 2019
Group of people toasting for Christmas
Photo: iStock

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 29–December 3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Dan’s Holidays in the Vines Hosted by RG|NY
Saturday, November 30, 6–10 p.m.

The wine will be flowing, the food will be fabulous, the entire evening will be festive…and you are invited! Come kick off the holiday season at the inaugural Dan’s Holidays in the Vines, an incomparable evening filled with local wines and delicious masterpieces from an allstar lineup of East End chefs. At the cocktail hour in the RG|NY Tasting Room, guests will sip pours by RG|NY and Croteaux Vineyards while noshing on hors d’oeuvres and savoring beers from Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. and a signature cocktail by Matchbook Distilling Company. VIPs will also enjoy a special RG|NY pour and exclusive bites by Grace & Grit, a VIP gift bag and a meet-and-greet with Claudia Fleming, who will sign copies of her classic book, The Last Course, for each VIP! Then guests will sit down in the Northville Barn for a curated, six-course pairing dinner, live music and endless memories. Tickets are $110 for GA and $150 for VIP.

RG|NY, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. Limited tickets are still available at HolidaysInTheVines.com.

Christmas decorations at Southold Historical Society's Candlelight Tour,
Christmas decorations at Southold Historical Society’s Candlelight Tour, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Southold Historical Candlelight Tour
Friday, November 29, 3–6 p.m.

Spend a magical day visiting Santa in the old-fashioned barn and touring Southold Historical Society’s festively decorated Ann Currie-Bell House, Thomas Moore House, print shop, blacksmith shop and other buildings. Throughout the complex, there will be craft demonstrations, games, raffles and refreshments. Admission is free.

Southold Historical Society, 55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistoricalsociety.org

The Shelter Island Turkey Plunge
The Shelter Island Turkey Plunge, Photo: Nicholas Chowske

Shelter Island Turkey Plunge
Saturday, November 30, 11 a.m.

Take the plunge to support the Shelter Island Public Library! Participants can register online or at the library and must raise at least $25, with any amount more than that putting them in the running for the most-money-raised award. There will also be a prize for best costume. T-shirts, buttons, hot cider and doughnuts will be available for participants.

Crescent Beach, 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Sannino Vineyard Wines
Sannino Vineyard Wines, Photo: Carole Blankman Ginsburg

Sannino Vine to Wine Tour
Sunday, December 1, noon

Take a mini viticulture tour, learn winemaking techniques and complete your experience by exploring the barrel cellar. The tour includes wine tasting, a cheese plate and special discounts. Registration is $50 per person.

Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Closeup manicurist applies nail gel polish on middle finger. Girl client holds hand on the client on Uv lamp. Beautician gently manicured service.
Image: Иван Река/123RF

A Day of Beauty Special Salon Service
Tuesday, December 3, 3–7 p.m.

Eastern Suffolk BOCES Cosmetology programs are offering salon services—including haircuts, thermal styling, blow dry, manicures and paraffin treatments—in Riverhead just in time for the holidays. Call Ms. Calandra  before 2 p.m. to schedule your appointment. A $5 donation and a non-perishable food item are requested. Donations benefit St. John’s Nepomucene, the Long Island Council of Churches and New Beginnings Brendan House.

Edward J. Milliken Technical Center, 970 North Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-2028

