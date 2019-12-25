Ring in 2020 at Hamptons & North Fork New Year’s Eve Parties

The Hamptons and North Fork are hopping for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, January 31. Take your pick of fun and exciting parties to ring in 2020.

Hamptons

BCCRC’s 5th Annual Topping Rose House Holiday Dinner, 10 p.m.–1 a.m.

Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s 5th annual Topping Rose House Holiday Dinner features three mouth-watering courses, wine and cocktails plus a silent auction with incredible prizes to win. Tickets are $200 and help the organization provide educational and enrichment programs to local children. (917-741-6257, bhccrc.org). Forge ahead into the new Roaring ’20s at Topping Rose’s next holiday event, Return to the ’20s with Veuve Clicquot. The Champagne party packs a live DJ, food and more from on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m.–1 a.m. Tickets are $100.

Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Gurney’s New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m.–midnight

Step back in time to the Roaring ’20s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m.–midnight. Don your best Gatsby-inspired attire and prepare to swing to live jazz and DJ Vikas. Munch on a raw bar and tasty hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Dane Sayles as you grab a glass or two from the open bar. Tickets to the Gurney’s New Year’s Eve Party are $150, and include a bubbly toast at midnight.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar New Year’s Eve Lounge

Lulu Kitchen & Bar will offer a New Year’s Eve Lounge and seatings, replete with a special menu, drinks, live music and a bubbly toast at midnight. The set menu is $125, and the lounge menu is a la carte.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar, 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

North Fork

Long Island Aquarium’s Fishes & Wishes New Year’s Eve Party, 6:30–11 p.m.

Guests at Long Island Aquarium’s Fishes & Wishes New Year’s Eve Party in Riverhead are invited to enjoy a cocktail hour, buffet dinner, live DJ, crafts for the kids, a meet-and-greet with a resident penguin and a mock-midnight bubbly and sparkling cider toast at 10:30 p.m. Reservations are $99; $60 for children.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

New Year’s Eve Gala at East Wind, 8 p.m.–1 a.m.

Enjoy five hours of premium bar service, passed hors d’oeuvres, hot and cold buffet, bubbly toast at midnight, live simulcast of Times Square, party hats, noisemakers, horns and entertainment by Tommy’s Tune DJ Entertainment. Tickets are $125. No one under 21 will be permitted.

East Wind Long Island, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-929-6585, eastwindlongisland.com

Suffolk Theater’s New Year’s Laugh, Dine and Dance

Ring in the new year by feasting on cuisine by Chef Noah Schwartz, dancing to the tunes of DJ Phil, busting a gut at a Long Island Comedy show and toasting 2020 at Suffolk Theater’s New Year’s Laugh, Dine and Dance at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49–$59. If you can’t make it to the main event, there’s always the epic After Hours Dance Party that rages from 10 p.m.–1 a.m. Admission is $15.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Tom Manuel’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at the Jazz Loft, 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening loaded with refreshing cocktails, hot appetizers, flavorsome dinner, dancing and music by The Jazz Loft All-Stars and a surprise guest vocalist. A bubbly toast and ball drop will christen the New Year. Tickets are $185, and doors open at 8:30 p.m.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org