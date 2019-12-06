Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners!

To fully enjoy your time on the East End of Long Island means taking in all the best that life has to offer. Whether you’re looking for award-winning restaurants, beloved wineries, luxury hotels or the hottest nightspots, top-tier arts and entertainment or reliable and honest providers of home and professional services, this is place to find the best of everything in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

Our voluminous list of Dan’s Best of the Best winners is the culmination of hundreds of thousands of votes by Dan’s Papers, DansPapers.com and DansBOTB.com readers in our annual Dan’s Best of the Best competition. It’s a strong list, driven by the input and insights of savvy locals, visitors and second-home owners who know these businesses intimately. Below, you’ll find links to winners selected as the best in hundreds of categories that matter to locals and visitors alike.

The ultimate showcase for all these businesses is the comprehensive Dan’s Best of the Best List online experience, DansBOTB.com. At DansBOTB.com—also available through the Dan’s App, which you can download right now for free—you’ll not only find our Best of the Best winners, past and present, but all the businesses that make the East End special. In addition, you’ll find detailed descriptions, photos and videos, special offers from businesses and more. You can also rate and review your favorite businesses, and read stories about them.

DansBOTB.com is home for Dan’s Best of the Best competition voting every year!

Dan’s Best of the Best is dedicated to helping you have the best experience year-round on the East End, and we are proud to have it presented by BNB Bank, an honored financial institution serving the business community—including many of our winners on DansBOTB.com.

If you want more Best of the Best, keep an eye on DansPapers.com for Best of the Best Spotlight profiles, and on our popular Blog Du Jour where we regularly post about winners from each year’s contest, in articles like Backyard Not Required: Try Dan’s Best Hamptons Barbecue Restaurants, Enjoy Cinco de Mayo with Dan’s Best Mexican Cuisine, Margaritas & Tacos, Celebrate National Beer Day at Dan’s Best Breweries and Beer Distributors, and so much more!

Congratulations to all the businesses and professionals on this list and found every day at DansBOTB.com. They are, indeed, the Hamptons’ and North Fork’s Best of the Best.

East End Wine & Wineries