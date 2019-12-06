Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Professional Services

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Professional Services categories!

BEST ACCOUNTANT/ACCOUNTING FIRM

Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.

Gold – Michael Mirras

Silver – Hamptons Tax & Advisory Services, LLC

BEST AD AGENCY/MARKETING

Platinum – Blumenfeld & Fleming LLC

Gold – East End Advertising

Silver – Danielle Gingerich

Bronze – John Monteleone, Hampton Web Design

BEST ARCHITECT

*Hall of Famer – Bruce Nagel

Platinum – Nick Martin, Martin Architects

Gold – Timothy Bryant Architect

Silver – Pamela Glazer

Bronze – Rick Stott Architecture

BEST AUDIO/VIDEO

*Hall of Famer – Crescendo Designs

Platinum – Systems Design Co.

Gold – HTE Home Technology Experts

Silver – Extreme AVS

Bronze – 91 East Productions

BEST COMPUTER TECH

Platinum – My Computer Shop, Hampton Bays

Gold – GeekHampton

Silver – The PC Girl

Bronze – Computer Services of East Hampton

BEST DATING/MATCHMAKING

Platinum – MTN Matchmaking, Maureen Tara Nelson

Gold – ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com

Silver – Premier Matchmaking

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Platinum – YorkBridge Wealth Partners

Gold – Gilford Securities Inc.

Silver – Rocco A. Carriero, Wealth Partners

Bronze – Rosemarie Dios, USB Wealth Management

BEST INSURANCE BROKER

Platinum – Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance

Gold – Cook Maran & Associates

Silver – Hamptons Risk Management Insurance Agency

Bronze – The Morley Agency Inc.

BEST LAW FIRM

Platinum – Robin Long Esq.

Gold – Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo

Silver – Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP

Bronze – Burke & Sullivan

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Platinum – Deborah Kalas

Gold – Stacy Wickham Photography

Silver – James Katsipsis

Bronze – Kristen Gray Photography

BEST PRINT/COPY

Platinum – Hampton Copy

Gold – Hampton Photo Arts and Framing

Silver – Hamptons Signs

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM

Platinum – Lawlor Media Group

Gold – Danielle Gingerich

Silver – Mullen & McCaffrey Communications

BEST WEDDING VENUE

Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver – Oceanbleu at Westhampton Bath and Tennis

Bronze – Topping Rose House