Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Professional Services

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Professional Services categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Professional Services
Keep your eye out as we announce more 2019 winners online, but you can find them all in the December 6, 2019 issue of Dan’s Papers!
View all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.
BEST ACCOUNTANT/ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.
Gold – Michael Mirras
Silver – Hamptons Tax & Advisory Services, LLC
BEST AD AGENCY/MARKETING
Platinum – Blumenfeld & Fleming LLC
Gold – East End Advertising
Silver – Danielle Gingerich
Bronze – John Monteleone, Hampton Web Design
BEST ARCHITECT
*Hall of Famer – Bruce Nagel
Platinum – Nick Martin, Martin Architects
Gold – Timothy Bryant Architect
Silver – Pamela Glazer
Bronze – Rick Stott Architecture
BEST AUDIO/VIDEO
*Hall of Famer – Crescendo Designs
Platinum – Systems Design Co.
Gold – HTE Home Technology Experts
Silver – Extreme AVS
Bronze – 91 East Productions
BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum – My Computer Shop, Hampton Bays
Gold – GeekHampton
Silver – The PC Girl
Bronze – Computer Services of East Hampton
BEST DATING/MATCHMAKING
Platinum – MTN Matchmaking, Maureen Tara Nelson
Gold – ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com
Silver – Premier Matchmaking
BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum – YorkBridge Wealth Partners
Gold – Gilford Securities Inc.
Silver – Rocco A. Carriero, Wealth Partners
Bronze – Rosemarie Dios, USB Wealth Management
BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum – Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance
Gold – Cook Maran & Associates
Silver – Hamptons Risk Management Insurance Agency
Bronze – The Morley Agency Inc.
BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum – Robin Long Esq.
Gold – Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo
Silver – Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP
Bronze – Burke & Sullivan
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum – Deborah Kalas
Gold – Stacy Wickham Photography
Silver – James Katsipsis
Bronze – Kristen Gray Photography
BEST PRINT/COPY
Platinum – Hampton Copy
Gold – Hampton Photo Arts and Framing
Silver – Hamptons Signs
BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
Platinum – Lawlor Media Group
Gold – Danielle Gingerich
Silver – Mullen & McCaffrey Communications
BEST WEDDING VENUE
Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver – Oceanbleu at Westhampton Bath and Tennis
Bronze – Topping Rose House