Golden Globe Nominations: Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez & More

East Enders are out in full force for this year's Golden Globes.

SOTH Team December 11, 2019
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN

The Golden Globe nominations have been announced, and several East Enders have been named.

Scarlett Johansson has been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her work in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which also features Hamptonite Alan Alda. Johansson’s other high-profile film, Jojo Rabbit, which screened at this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival, is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

Montauk regular Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Lorene Scarafia’s Hustlers.

Billy Porter is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama for his role in Pose, co-created by Hamptons producer Brad Falchuk.

Fosse/Verdon, based on the lives of Hamptons regulars Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, also received several nominations. The show, which was consulted on by their daughter Nicole Fosse, received nods for Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, who played the title roles, and for Best Limited Series of TV Movie.

Find out who wins on January 5 on NBC.

