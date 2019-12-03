Peppermint Panache: Minty Drinks and Treats to Enjoy This Winter

While mint-flavored sweets populate store shelves, bakery displays and dessert menus year-round, peppermint largely hibernates until the holiday season arrives, when it comes out in full force. The sweeter flavor lends well to holiday baking, coffee and sugary confections, while its brightly striped red-and-white design makes anything you incorporate it into seem more festive. Naturally, the East End is stocked with peppermint goodies to enjoy this winter.

The culinary artists at North Fork Doughnut Company (NoFoDoCo) are known across the East End for their wildly inventive flavors—from linzer tart and apple pie to cereal and chocolate peanut butter cup. For the holidays, peppermint doughnut flavors take center stage with variations including crushed candies, white chocolate and gingerbread. Check the NoFoDoCo website for release dates and Christmas preorder information. 13175 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Following up on the popularity of their Pumpkin Colada and other fall cocktails, Union Cantina offers the Peppermint Colada throughout December. The classic tropical Piña Colada meets holiday flavor in this bold new concoction. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Returning this holiday season are Hampton Coffee Company’s always-popular Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Hot Chocolate. The mocha combines their signature freshly roasted espresso, chocolate and peppermint syrups and steamed milk to create an indulgent winter treat that’s made even sweeter with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and peppermint candy pieces. The hot chocolate blends Hampton Coffee’s homemade hot cocoa with all-natural peppermint syrup and the same delicious toppings as the mocha. Locations in Southampton, Water Mill, Westhampton Beach and Aquebogue. hamptoncoffeecompany.com

East End chocolatier Steven Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company has prepared a wonderful lineup of peppermint treats for the holiday season—including a seasonal variation of the company’s signature chocolate bark made with organic mint grown in-house, marshmallows dipped in chocolate and crushed candy cane, and peppermint patties with chocolaty shells surrounding gooey mint centers. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Why question whether or not peppermint is better than pumpkin spice, when you can blend them together to create a mind-blowing new taste? At Crazy Beans, you can choose up to three flavors—ranging from banana and sugar-free raspberry to toasted almond mocha and gingerbread—to create your one-of-a-kind hot, iced or blended Crazy Beans Flavored Latte. 2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

LT Burger’s Rated “R” Shakes are available year-round, but something about the Mint Madness shake seems extra appealing during the holiday season. The mint ice cream, mint liquor and YORK Peppermint Pattie create a powerful burst of flavor that’s likely to cause brain freeze if drunk too quickly. 62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Screaming for more ice cream? Magic Fountain’s annual Peppermint Ice Cream returns for the holiday season, serving up a refreshing blend of vanilla, peppermint purée and crushed candy canes. 9825 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com

Behind the Topiaire Flower Shop lies a treasure cove of penny candies in the Topiaire Candy Shop. For a quarter apiece, you can enjoy a good old-fashioned piece of rolled taffy in a variety of flavors, including classic peppermint. 47-A Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-287-3800, topiaireflowers.com/candy

Macarons, not to be confused with coconut-based macaroons, are high-end French meringue-based confections that come in a colorful variety of flavors, and Sweet Cart Candy Shoppe offers a varied selection year-round, with peppermint and gingerbread cookies appearing during the holidays. While you’re perusing the shop, make sure to ask if their peppermint patties are available as well. 5768 Sound Avenue Suite B, Wading River. 631-886-2866, sweetcartcandy.com

Popcorn is already a near-perfect snack, but come the holiday season, it gets a major upgrade with a massive increase in mind-blowing specialty flavors, including Hampton Popcorn Company’s fresh, made-to-order White Chocolate Peppermint Swirl and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Swirl. A perfect stocking stuffer or sweet tooth satisfier, their popcorns ship right to your door in your choice of box, tin or tube. 888-947-6726, hamptonpopcorn.com