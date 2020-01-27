East End luxury homes don’t feel very luxurious unless they’re kept tidy and clean, inside and out, and from top to bottom—but it’s not always easy to find a reliable and trustworthy business to handle the work. Why not use the ultimate reference and join Dan’s Papers readers in choosing the Best of the Best?

These top South Fork cleaning service winners earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons. Why would you use anyone else?

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

South Fork Cleaning Service

Platinum

A Votre Service!

P.O. Box 1494, Sag Harbor

631-725-2128, avshamptons.com

Gold

Schindler Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Southampton

631-653-3700, schindlercleaning.com

Silver

C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.

3331 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

631-725-2408, cshomemanagement.com

Bronze

New York’s Little Elves

Sag Harbor

212-673-5507, nyelves.com