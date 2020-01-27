Dan's Best of the BestHouse & Home

Choose the Hamptons finest to leave your home sparkling inside and out.

East End luxury homes don’t feel very luxurious unless they’re kept tidy and clean, inside and out, and from top to bottom—but it’s not always easy to find a reliable and trustworthy business to handle the work. Why not use the ultimate reference and join Dan’s Papers readers in choosing the Best of the Best?

These top South Fork cleaning service winners earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons. Why would you use anyone else?

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
South Fork Cleaning Service

Platinum
A Votre Service!
P.O. Box 1494, Sag Harbor
631-725-2128, avshamptons.com

Gold
Schindler Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Southampton
631-653-3700, schindlercleaning.com

Silver
C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.
3331 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor
631-725-2408, cshomemanagement.com

Bronze
New York’s Little Elves
Sag Harbor
212-673-5507, nyelves.com

 

