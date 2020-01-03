East End Kids Event Highlights: January 4–7, 2020

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, January 4–7, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Science Saturday Workshop: Phlubber and States of Matter

Saturday, January 4, 2 p.m.

Explore states of matter in a creative lab setting, learning all about solids, liquids and gasses. Children will make polymer ”Phlubber” to take home. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Construct Your Own 3D Building Workshop

Saturday, January 4, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Spend the day getting creative! Instructor Tom Brydelsky will guide families as they use simple materials—including cardstock, oak-tag, Xeroxes, markers and glue—to make their own imagined or fantasy 3D building. Intended for families with children age four and up. Registration is $20.

East End Arts School, 141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Winter Celebration of Holidays Around the World

Saturday, January 4, 12:30 p.m.



Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library presents a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and learn about various winter holidays at once. Play the Dreidel game and a Chinese New Year’s cup game, make a weaving mat for Kwanza and decorate German gingerbread cookies for a snack. This event is free, but registration is required.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Mommy and Me Boot Camp

Tuesday, January 7, 9:30 a.m.

Workout while your kids make friends and have fun too! Prenatal, postnatal and moms with older children will enjoy this program that integrates intervals, free weights, resistance bands and lots of body movements. This program is fun, functional and effective. Registration is $50 for Southampton Town residents and $60 for non-residents.

Red Creek Activity Center, 102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-8585, southamptontownny.gov

Sugar Cube Challenge

Tuesday, January 7, 6 p.m.

The Westhampton Free Library invites children in grades K–3 to take part in a sugar cube challenge. Participants will compete to see who can build the best igloo out of sugar cubes and glue. Will yours stand up to a windy winter storm? This event is free, but registration is required.

Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net