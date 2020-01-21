Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas and Randi Fishenfeld in Photos

    Randi Fishenfeld, Cori Goldfarb

    Barbara Lassen
    Randi Fishenfeld, Cori Goldfarb

    Jayne Stone, Peter Stone

    Barbara Lassen
    Jayne Stone, Peter Stone

    Douglas Geddie, Debbie Liccardi, Diane Bennett, Jennifer Geddie

    Barbara Lassen
    Douglas Geddie, Debbie Liccardi, Diane Bennett, Jennifer Geddie

    Bartenders Tyler Shaw and Mark Keerans

    Barbara Lassen
    Bartenders Tyler Shaw and Mark Keerans

    Steve and Leni Spandorf

    Barbara Lassen
    Steve and Leni Spandorf

    Carolyn Viens, Peggy Weaver, Dave Weaver

    Barbara Lassen
    Carolyn Viens, Peggy Weaver, Dave Weaver

    Nancy Atlas, Randi Fishenfeld

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas, Randi Fishenfeld

    The Nancy Atlas Project and Randi Fishenfeld

    Barbara Lassen
    The Nancy Atlas Project and Randi Fishenfeld

    Nancy Atlas, Randi Fishenfeld

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas, Randi Fishenfeld

    Brett King, Richard Rosch, Neil Surreal, Nancy Atlas, Johnny Rosch, Randi Fishenfeld

    Barbara Lassen
    Brett King, Richard Rosch, Neil Surreal, Nancy Atlas, Johnny Rosch, Randi Fishenfeld

    Neil Surreal, Nancy Atlas, Johnny Blood, Randi Fishenfeld, Tallulah

    Barbara Lassen
    Neil Surreal, Nancy Atlas, Johnny Blood, Randi Fishenfeld, Tallulah

    Nancy Atlas and Randi Fishenfeld performing

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas and Randi Fishenfeld performing

    Richard Rosch, Brett King, Neil Surreal

    Barbara Lassen
    Richard Rosch, Brett King, Neil Surreal

    Randi Fishenfeld

    Barbara Lassen
    Randi Fishenfeld

    Nancy Atlas and Randi Fishenfeld performing

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas and Randi Fishenfeld performing

    Neil Surreal

    Barbara Lassen
    Neil Surreal

    Nancy Atlas

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas

    Randi Fishenfeld, Richard Rosch

    Barbara Lassen
    Randi Fishenfeld, Richard Rosch

    Randi Fishenfeld

    Barbara Lassen
    Randi Fishenfeld

    Nancy Atlas and Randi Fishenfeld performing

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas and Randi Fishenfeld performing

    Chrissy Brancaccio and Intelli-tec Executive Vice President Jeff Hausner

    Barbara Lassen
    Chrissy Brancaccio and Intelli-tec Executive Vice President Jeff Hausner
    Photo Galleries

    Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas and Randi Fishenfeld in Photos

    Barbara Lassen January 21, 2020

    The Nancy Atlas Project and crowd-favorite violinist Randi Fishenfeld rocked Bay Street Theater at another sold-out Fireside Sessions concert, sponsored by Dan’s Papers, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The audience cheered as they performed “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Shallow” and other hits. Next weekend concludes the spectacular 2020 with shows on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25.

    For tickets to the final two shows, visit baystreet.org.

