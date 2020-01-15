Hamptons Event Highlights: January 16–19, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, January 16–19, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Edward Albee’s A Delicate Balance

January 16–18, 7 p.m.; January 19, 2 p.m.

A Delicate Balance premiered in 1966, taking home the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1967. The play and its revivals went on to win a Drama Desk Award and three Tony Awards. In the show, Agnes and Tobias, a wealthy middle-aged couple, and Agnes’s witty live-in alcoholic sister have their complacency shattered when longtime friends Harry and Edna appear at their doorstep, claiming an encroaching, nameless fear has forced them from their own home. They are soon followed by Agnes and Tobias’s bitter 36-year old daughter Julia who returns home following the collapse of her fourth marriage. These events bring a firestorm of doubt, recrimination and ultimately solace, upsetting the delicate balance of Agnes and Tobias’s household. Tickets are $25; $15 for students under 21. The show runs through January 26.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

CRESLI Seal Walks at Cupsogue Beach

January 18 & 19, 8 a.m.

Join Coastal Research and Education Society of Long Island (CRESLI) scientists, educators and volunteers on an informative guided 1.2-mile walk to learn about, observe and photograph seals in their natural habitat. Register online and call ahead for any weather-related schedule changes or cancellations. Suggested donations are $5; $3 for kids.

Cupsogue Beach County Park, 975 Dune Road, Westhampton. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

Stargazing with Montauk Observatory

Friday, January 17, 6 p.m.

Montauk Observatory astronomers offer a guided tour of the heavens with their state-of-the-art telescopes. They’ll share fascinating details about the celestial bodies you’ll see, including the Moon, planets and nebulae. This event is free, but phone registration is required. Call ahead if weather is poor. Feel free to bring chairs, refreshments or your own telescope.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Winter Blues Exhibition Opening

Saturday, January 18, 5 p.m.

See photography, paintings, mixed media and other media manifested in beautiful blue hues by artists Kat O’Neill, Seek One, Lynn Savarese, Keith Ramsdell, Martha McAleer and Dinesh Boaz. In keeping with the theme, expect to hear classics by B.B. King, Buddy Guy and other Blues greats at the opening reception. The exhibition runs through March 1.

White Room Gallery, 2415 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Now Showing: Les Misérables

Saturday, January 18, 6 p.m.

Starting his first day as a member of the Anti-Crime Squad in Montfermeil, Stéphane (Damien Bonnard) finds himself thrown into a community rife with tension and nearing a breaking point. Director Ladj Ly’s 2019 debut is a thrillingly timely look at the crippling tensions at the core of modern France. Tickets to the Hamptons Film screening are $15.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org