North Fork Event Highlights: January 30–February 2, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 30–February 2, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.
EDITOR’S PICK
The McCartney Years: A Tribute
Sunday, February 2, 7:30 p.m.
Described by Beatles promoter Sid Bernstein as “the best on the scene today,” The McCartney Years boasts a technically stunning, sonically explosive production developed by singer Yuri Pool, plus instruments and costumes that re-create Paul McCartney’s solo years. The restaurant and bar open at 6 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $49–$59.
Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
Dan’s Covers Exhibition
January 30–February 1, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; February 2, 1–5 p.m.
One of the most notable features of Dan’s Papers is the beautiful artwork on each of the covers, and from now through April 26, East Enders can marvel at a curated selection of some of our classic covers at the Reboli Center. The 12 featured artists are Casey Chalem Anderson, Marc Dalessio, Keith Mantell, Lynn Mara, Lynn Matsuoka, Mickey Paraskevas, Daniel Pollera, Joseph Reboli, Doug Reina, Gia Schifano, Mike Stanko and Charles Wildbank. On February 21, Dan’s Hamptons Media co-President and Editorial Director Eric Feil will give a brief talk at a free artist reception.
Reboli Center, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-7707, rebolicenter.org
Chocolate Pairing 2020
Saturday, February 1, Noon & 2p.m.
Join Pindar Vineyards for a pairing of three handmade chocolates from the North Fork Chocolate Company, perfectly matched with three Pindar wines. Registration is $25 and includes a fourth bonus wine of the month.
Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
Southbound Winter Concert
Saturday, February 1, 7:30–10 p.m.
Dance the night away at RG|NY! Join in on a fun night full of sips from the vineyard and tunes by Southbound, a four-piece country band popular across Long Island. Tickets are $25–$35 and include a glass of wine. Doors open at 7 p.m.
RG|NY, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com
Exploring Land, History and Traditions: Don Fisher
Sunday, February 2, 1 p.m.
Hallockville Museum Farm presents a three-part winter lecture series that delves into important facets at the core of the farm’s mission—honoring the land, celebrating history and sharing traditions. This week’s presenter is President of the Railroad Museum of Long Island Don Fisher, who will discuss the 19th century reasons for creating the Long Island Rail Road and why it bisected the North Fork. Tickets are $10.
Hallock State Park Preserve Visitors Center, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com