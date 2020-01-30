Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

North Fork Event Highlights: January 30–February 2, 2020

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team January 30, 2020
Hollywood Walk of Fame star with PAUL MCCARTNEY inscription. Editorial 3D
Paul McCartney's star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Photo: Moovstock/123RF

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 30–February 2, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
The McCartney Years: A Tribute
Sunday, February 2, 7:30 p.m.

Described by Beatles promoter Sid Bernstein as “the best on the scene today,” The McCartney Years boasts a technically stunning, sonically explosive production developed by singer Yuri Pool, plus instruments and costumes that re-create Paul McCartney’s solo years. The restaurant and bar open at 6 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $49–$59.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Dan's Papers covers by Joseph Reboil
Dan’s Papers covers by Joseph Reboli

Dan’s Covers Exhibition
January 30–February 1, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; February 2, 1–5 p.m.

One of the most notable features of Dan’s Papers is the beautiful artwork on each of the covers, and from now through April 26, East Enders can marvel at a curated selection of some of our classic covers at the Reboli Center. The 12 featured artists are Casey Chalem Anderson, Marc Dalessio, Keith Mantell, Lynn Mara, Lynn Matsuoka, Mickey Paraskevas, Daniel Pollera, Joseph Reboli, Doug Reina, Gia Schifano, Mike Stanko and Charles Wildbank. On February 21, Dan’s Hamptons Media co-President and Editorial Director Eric Feil will give a brief talk at a free artist reception.

Reboli Center, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-7707, rebolicenter.org

wine AND chocolate
Image: Maria Dryfhout/123RF

Chocolate Pairing 2020
Saturday, February 1, Noon & 2p.m.

Join Pindar Vineyards for a pairing of three handmade chocolates from the North Fork Chocolate Company, perfectly matched with three Pindar wines. Registration is $25 and includes a fourth bonus wine of the month.

Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

play acoustic guitar, close up of the hands
Image: Anyaberkut/123RF

Southbound Winter Concert
Saturday, February 1, 7:30–10 p.m.

Dance the night away at RG|NY! Join in on a fun night full of sips from the vineyard and tunes by Southbound, a four-piece country band popular across Long Island. Tickets are $25–$35 and include a glass of wine. Doors open at 7 p.m.

RG|NY, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

LIRR train
The Long Island Rail Road, Photo: Oliver Peterson

Exploring Land, History and Traditions: Don Fisher
Sunday, February 2, 1 p.m.

Hallockville Museum Farm presents a three-part winter lecture series that delves into important facets at the core of the farm’s mission—honoring the land, celebrating history and sharing traditions. This week’s presenter is President of the Railroad Museum of Long Island Don Fisher, who will discuss the 19th century reasons for creating the Long Island Rail Road and why it bisected the North Fork. Tickets are $10.

Hallock State Park Preserve Visitors Center, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Chicken wings with a lime wedge, salt and peppercorn on concrete table. Football ball image in background.
January 29, 2020
39

Score Big with Our Best of the Best East End Super Bowl Snacks

The 10 artists in residence of the 2020 Takeover,
January 29, 2020
55

Hamptons Event Highlights: January 30–February 2, 2020

Scott Bluedorn, creator of the East Hampton Village centennial seal
January 28, 2020
111

Artist Scott Bluedorn Designs a New Era for East Hampton Village

Dan's Best of Best 2019 South Fork Cleaning Service winners
January 27, 2020
128

Dan’s Best South Fork Cleaning Service Winners