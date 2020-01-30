North Fork Event Highlights: January 30–February 2, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 30–February 2, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The McCartney Years: A Tribute

Sunday, February 2, 7:30 p.m.

Described by Beatles promoter Sid Bernstein as “the best on the scene today,” The McCartney Years boasts a technically stunning, sonically explosive production developed by singer Yuri Pool, plus instruments and costumes that re-create Paul McCartney’s solo years. The restaurant and bar open at 6 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $49–$59.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Dan’s Covers Exhibition

January 30–February 1, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; February 2, 1–5 p.m.

One of the most notable features of Dan’s Papers is the beautiful artwork on each of the covers, and from now through April 26, East Enders can marvel at a curated selection of some of our classic covers at the Reboli Center. The 12 featured artists are Casey Chalem Anderson, Marc Dalessio, Keith Mantell, Lynn Mara, Lynn Matsuoka, Mickey Paraskevas, Daniel Pollera, Joseph Reboli, Doug Reina, Gia Schifano, Mike Stanko and Charles Wildbank. On February 21, Dan’s Hamptons Media co-President and Editorial Director Eric Feil will give a brief talk at a free artist reception.

Reboli Center, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-7707, rebolicenter.org

Chocolate Pairing 2020

Saturday, February 1, Noon & 2p.m.

Join Pindar Vineyards for a pairing of three handmade chocolates from the North Fork Chocolate Company, perfectly matched with three Pindar wines. Registration is $25 and includes a fourth bonus wine of the month.

Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Southbound Winter Concert

Saturday, February 1, 7:30–10 p.m.