Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Air Charter

Whether one is leaving the Hamptons or flying in for a visit, it’s important to know you’re in good hands when your plane or helicopter leaves the ground. Dan’s Papers readers sent in thousands of votes to select these air charters as the best of the best.

Our Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 South Fork Air Charter winners will ensure you take to the skies with confidence. Why fly any other way?

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.

Platinum
Air Hamptons
1965 Smithtown Avenue, Ronkonkoma
631-580-5051, airhamptons.com

Gold
Helicopter Flight Services
Downtown Manhattan Heliport, Pier 6
East River, New York
800-809-1079, heliny.com

Silver
Shoreline Aviation
60 Thompson Avenue, East Haven, CT
800-468-8639, shorelineaviation.net

Bronze
Wings Air Helicopter Charters
136 Tower Road, Harrison, NY
914-800-3176, wingsair.net

