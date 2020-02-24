Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Air Charter

Whether one is leaving the Hamptons or flying in for a visit, it’s important to know you’re in good hands when your plane or helicopter leaves the ground. Dan’s Papers readers sent in thousands of votes to select these air charters as the best of the best.

Our Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 South Fork Air Charter winners will ensure you take to the skies with confidence. Why fly any other way?

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

South Fork Air Charter Winners

Platinum

Air Hamptons

1965 Smithtown Avenue, Ronkonkoma

631-580-5051, airhamptons.com

Gold

Helicopter Flight Services

Downtown Manhattan Heliport, Pier 6

East River, New York

800-809-1079, heliny.com

Silver

Shoreline Aviation

60 Thompson Avenue, East Haven, CT

800-468-8639, shorelineaviation.net

Bronze

Wings Air Helicopter Charters

136 Tower Road, Harrison, NY

914-800-3176, wingsair.net