Jerry Seinfeld to Publish New Book in October

Amagansett’s Jerry Seinfeld is releasing his first comedy book in more than 25 years.

The yet-untitled tome will be released on October 6 by Simon & Schuster in hardcover, ebook and audio editions.

“Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old school accordion folders,” Seinfeld said in a press release. “So, I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.”

Adds Jonathan Karp, President and Publisher of Simon & Schuster: “Not only is the book brilliantly crafted and laugh-loud loud funny on every single page, but readers will be able to see Jerry and his comedy evolve through the years. We are honored to be Jerry Seinfeld’s publisher and expect his book to be both a highlight of 2020 and a lasting work for anyone who appreciates the thrilling but unforgiving art of stand-up comedy writing.”

Seinfeld’s last comedy book, Seinlanguage, was released in 1993 and was a bestseller, with more than 2.5 million copies over multiple printings.