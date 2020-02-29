Liev Schreiber to Star in ‘King Richard’ Opposite Will Smith

East Ender Liev Schreiber has joined the cast of the upcoming King Richard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Will Smith plays the titular role of Richard Williams, the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, King Richard tells the story of how Richard Williams trained his two daughters “beginning on cracked courts in Compton, California, to later coaching them to Grand Slam wins and shaping them into two of the greatest players in the sport.” Schreiber plays tennis coach Paul Cohen, an instructor who worked with John McEnroe and Pete Sampras. King Richard does not yet have a release date.

Schreiber recently wrapped Ray Donovan, which was unexpectedly canceled at the conclusion of its seventh season. After Showtime announced the show’s cancellation, Schreiber posted a note on Instagram thanking fans and teasing that there could be some form of wrap-up for the series.

The star will next appear in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, along with an ensemble of luminaries such as Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Elizabeth Moss, Frances McDormand, Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and others. The French Dispatch tells three stories about journalists working for an American newspaper in a fictional French city and will be released on July 24.