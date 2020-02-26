Where to Savor a Hot Cup of Craft Coffee in Sag Harbor

HarborFrost is a lovely outdoor winter event in Sag Harbor. But while this winter has been mild, there’s still a chill in the air, and at some point you may want to retreat to the warm indoors for a bit. Luckily, Sag Harbor has plenty of places to warm up—especially if you like a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Coffee is the world’s second-largest traded commodity (after crude oil) and Sag Harbor has three Best of the Best honored coffee shops that each offer something unique and fun. Try these local purveyors of fine coffee beverages, and enjoy HarborFrost 2020 on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

7 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com

2019 Platinum Best of the Best Coffee

2019 Gold Best of the Best Coffee Shop

In addition to delectable and unique donuts made fresh daily, Grindstone Coffee & Donuts has an extensive menu of coffee drinks from Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Ace Coffee Roasters and tea from Bellocq Tea.

Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee

51 Division Street, Sag Harbor

631-808-3420, jackssitrbrew.com/sagharbor

2019 Silver Best of the Best Coffee Shop

Jack’s offers organic coffee, vegan baked goods and a carefully curated collection of marketplace items. Founded in 2003, Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee helped pioneer the “crop-to-cup” movement and has worked with farmers and purveyors to delivery a special, locally sourced menu.

Sagtown Coffee

78 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-8696, sagtown.com

2019 Platinum Best of the Best Coffee Shop

2019 Silver Best of the Best Coffee

Sagtown Coffee exclusively serves La Colombe coffee, drip or iced, as well as espresso drinks like the flat white and cortado, teas and various food items such as acai bowls and sandwiches.

