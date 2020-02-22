South O’ the Highway

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Love Disney

And not just because Johansson is a Marvel superhero!

Lee Meyer February 22, 2020
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Photo: David Crotty/PMC

Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Colin Jost are big Disney fans—and not just because Johansson plays Disney-owned Marvel superhero Black Widow.

Page Six spoke to Jost’s brother, Casey, who told them: “They’re both, like, Disney-heads. They like Disney World, Disneyland.”

Casey also told Page Six he’s struggled to get the couple gifts in the past. “I try to dig deep. I know their birthdays, so [one Christmas] I found Rolling Stone magazines from their birthday years and I got that. I got my brother a Super Soaker and I got a rack that you’d put a gun on it but you put the Super Soaker on it. It’s a playful thing.”

Johansson and Jost started dating in 2017, and got engaged in May 2019. They met on the set of Saturday Night Live when she hosted the show in 2017, during the summer after her divorce to second husband Romain Dauriac (she was also married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds from 2008–2011). Following the show, and some reports of them together, the pair was seen at The Palm in East Hampton and making out at Ditch Plains beach in Montauk over that Fourth of July weekend.

Catch Johansson in Black Widow on May 1.

