South O’ the Highway

Check Out the Trailer for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’

The new series debuts on March 6 on Apple TV+

SOTH Team February 21, 2020

East Hampton resident Steven Spielberg is known for his amazing stories—literally. His 1985 anthology series, Amazing Stories, told self-contained science fiction and fantasy stories and ran for two seasons. On March 6, the Apple TV+ streaming service will debut a reimagining of Amazing Stories, produced by Spielberg.

Apple TV+ says, “A reimagining of the original anthology series by Steven Spielberg, each episode of Amazing Stories will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.”

Amazing Stories is also being produced by Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who are known for their ABC fantasy series, Once Upon a Time, which ran for seven seasons.

Watch the trailer for Amazing Stories above, and check the show out when it releases on March 6.

