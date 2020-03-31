Andy Cohen Recovers from Coronavirus and Reunites with Son

South Forker Andy Cohen has recovered from COVID-19 and is out of isolation.

The TV personality and producer, known for Real Housewives and Watch What Happens Live, shared that he had been diagnosed with the virus in an Instagram post last week: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he wrote. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen posted a photo with his son, Benjamin Allen, 1, on the morning on March 31. “I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet,” he said, referencing the seasonal Real Housewives reunions. Cohen also announced that he’s back on SiriusXM, writing, “Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!”