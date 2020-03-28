Guild Hall Goes Digital with Concerts, Gallery Tours, Recipes and More

Guild Hall is going digital with a diverse range of videos featuring gallery tours, concerts, panel discussions and more being released as part of the recently unveiled LIVE from Guild Hall initiative. This effort was in the early planning stages slated to launch in late 2020 but has launched early to provide the arts community with content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Guild Hall has added new video content daily to both their YouTube channel and the new curated LIVE from Guild Hall page at guildhall.org/live. This launch has included several YouTube premieres in which the audience interacted with staff members and talent from the associated programs. These included the online debuts of Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime and GE Smith’s PORTRAITS featuring Loudon Wainwright III & Wesley Stace (aka John Wesley Harding). Other new videos include recent gallery talks featuring Ellsworth Kelly, Ray Johnson and Syd Solomon; selections from the Stirring the Pot series with host Florence Fabricant and special guest celebrity chefs like Tom Colicchio, Katie Lee and Jacques Pépin; and educational talks featuring luminaries such as artist Eric Fischl, writer Frederic Tuten and dancer Misty Copeland.

The 82nd Artist Members Exhibition is currently being digitized and will be launched on the website soon, but art lovers can get a sneak peek on Monday, March 30 at noon, when Guild Hall Executive Director Andrea Grover leads a live gallery tour highlighting her personal favorites from the show. This year’s exhibition award winners include Top Honors Darlene Charneco, Best Abstract Bastienne Schmidt, Best Representational Work Amanda Church, Best Photograph Johnny Miller, Best Work on Paper Mary Twomey, Best Sculpture Tracy Jamar, Best Mixed Media Renee Gallanti, Catherine and Theo Hios Best Landscape Award Daniel Jones and Best New Artist Julie Solomon.

Guild Hall also launched a page of recipes from local artists like Lee Krasner, William King, Audrey Flack and Frank Wimberly. These recipes are directly digitized from their out-of-print 1978 cookbook Palette to Palate, and new recipes are planned to be released on a weekly basis. Over the next few weeks, they will continue to add new types of interactive content.

Guild Hall encourages anyone able to donate to do so in order to help the cultural institution remain strong and continue to produce and support East End arts for another 89 years to come. Donations can be placed at give.guildhall.org/donate.