Hamptons Restaurants Offering Takeout & Delivery

Burgers to breakfast, sandwiches to soups, Hamptons restaurants are offering a range of tasty takeout. Order delivery or pickup from these eateries and enjoy a delicious dining experience in the comfort and safety of your own home.

Check back daily for updates, and if you’d like your restaurant added to the list, write the takeout details in the comments or on Facebook or Twitter.

Amagansett

Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett

Wednesday–Friday 5–8:30 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett

631-267-2764, wolfferkitchen.com

For the next week, at minimum, only takeout will be available at both Wölffer Kitchen locations, Amagansett and Sag Harbor, starting Wednesday, March 18. Updates will be posted on Instagram (@wolfferkitchen) and wolfferkitchen.com. To place orders, call 631-267-2764 or stop by the front door at 4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett. Dinner available Wednesday–Sunday from 5–8:30 p.m. Lunch available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. “We’re really trying to make it as easy as possible for people during this time.”

Bridgehampton

Almond

5–9 p.m. daily

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton

631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

From Almond: Almond is now offering delivery to Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton, Sagaponack and Wainscott. Just get online, check out our menu, and call 631-537-5665 and we’ll run it over to you. We can also do curbside pickup. Place an order, we’ll give you a time when it’ll be ready and we’ll bring it out to you. No need to leave your car.

Bobby Van’s

11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. daily

2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

Bobby Van’s is offering a curated pickup menu, including many favorites from the lunch and dinner menus, as well as bottles of wine and beer.

Elaia Estiatorio

Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday 5–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 5–10 p.m.

95 School Street, Bridgehampton

631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

From Elaia Estiatorio: Due to the temporary closure, we will be offering takeout and curbside pickup only from Wednesday–Saturday from 5–9 p.m. Call us at 631-613-6469. Credit cards only. In the coming days, we will be offering online ordering as well. Please check back with us for updates. Thank you for your support and stay safe!

2019 Best of the Best Silver Takeout Restaurant

L&W Market

8 a.m.–6 p.m. daily

2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

From the creators of Almond, L&W Market offers a smorgasbord of farm-to-pantry takeout options to enjoy at home—from classic sandwiches, soups, salads and pastries to prepared delicacies like roasted potatoes, short ribs and jumbo shrimp. The website offers a daily menu, so check regularly for new drinks and bites to brighten your socially distanced day.

East Hampton

The 1770 House

Sunday–Thursday 5:30–9:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 5:30–10 p.m.

143 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-1770, 1770house.com

From The 1770 House: Takeout is the new in. Your favorite dishes ready to go from 5:30 p.m. pickup at our door. We’re here to take your order on 631-324-1770. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots $17.70 to-go, plus a new takeaway menu by Chef Michael Rozzi. See the menu at 1770house.com/pdfs/take-out–menu–1584461459.pdf.

Nick & Toni’s

Wednesday–Sunday 4–9 p.m.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Nick & Toni’s is working on a special curated takeout menu and will have a curbside pickup service up and running by Thursday, March 19. Orders must be paid with credit card or gift card only.

The Palm

Sunday–Thursday 5–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 5–10 p.m.

94 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-0411, thepalm.com

All your favorites from The Palm menu are available for to-go dining, just call ahead and place your order. Return with your receipt before Wednesday, April 15 and receive 20% off your order.

Rowdy Hall

Noon–7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17

10 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

From Rowdy Hall: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We will be offering our St. Patrick’s Day specials to go today from Noon–7 p.m. for $20. Celebrate with a hot bowl of Colcannon soup served with bacon, cabbage, leeks, potatoes, chicken broth and cream, as well as our classic corned beef and cabbage served with a wedge of boiled green cabbage, carrots and peas. And add a can of Guinness Stout for $3! The St. Patrick’s Day specials are the only menu items that will be available to go today. Call 631-324-8555 to place your order!

The Springs Tavern

4–9 p.m. daily

15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton

631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

The Springs Tavern is offering curbside takeout and home delivery to Springs residents. In addition to popular food, beer and wine options, the restaurant is serving a traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner with all the trimmings. “We are serious about taking every safety precaution against the COVID-19 and will continue live in and serve our local community…. We know our customers depend upon us and we will do everything we can to support them.”

Hampton Bays

1 North Steakhouse

Sunday 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m., Tuesday–Thursday 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m., Friday–Saturday 11:30 a.m. 322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays,

631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com

From 1 North Steakhouse: To our valued customers, in adhering to the state’s orders, we will be closed for our regular inside dining effective Monday, March 16. However, we are offering our full menu for takeout and delivery, including wine and beer. In addition, our chefs and servers are available for private dinner service in your home by appointment. We truly appreciate your patronage during these trying times!

Canal Café

Thursday–Monday Noon–8 p.m.

44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays

631-723-2155, thecanalcafe.com

The Canal Café is offering the full menu to-go, with curbside pickup and delivery from Southampton to Westhampton. A 20% gratuity will be added to delivery orders.

Centro Trattoria & Bar

Sunday 5–8 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday–Thursday 4–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 5–10 p.m.

336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Centro is offering everything from apps to pizzas for takeout and delivery through Uber Eats.

Cowfish

Noon–8 p.m. daily

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

The full menu is available for curbside pickup and delivery within a three-mile radius from noon–8 p.m. daily.

Edgewater

Tuesday–Thursday 4–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 4–9 p.m.

295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-2323, edgewaterrestaurant.com

From Edgewater: Due to the coronavirus, New York restaurants have been forced to close for eat-in dining starting March 17, we will remain open for takeout until further notice. Takeout hours will be from 4pm to 8pm Tuesday – Thursday and from 4pm to 9pm on Friday & Saturday. We will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Please call for takeout orders as our online ordering has been temporarily disabled. Curbside pickup will be available, just call the restaurant when you arrive, and we will bring the food to your car. This is all temporary and as soon as the state allows us to be open for dine-in, we will go back to normal.

Matsulin

Tuesday–Sunday Noon–9:30 p.m.

131 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-8838, matsulin.com

Matsulin is offering a curated selection of dishes for delivery and pickup. Call ahead or use DoorDash to place your delivery order but note that sushi bar options are not available through this method.

Out of the Blue Seafood

11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

252 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com

The full menu is available for takeout and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Rumba

Noon–8 p.m. daily

43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays

631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

The full menu is available for curbside pickup and delivery within a three-mile radius from noon–8 p.m. daily.

Salvatore’s of the Hamptons

4–8 p.m. daily

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com

Salvatore’s is offering everything from apps to pizzas for takeout and delivery through Uber Eats.

Montauk

668 the Gig Shack

Set to open Friday, March 20

782 Main Street, Montauk

631-668-2727, 668thegigshack.com

668 the Gig Shack is gearing up to open for the season and will unveil their spring 2020 menu and takeout options very soon, so stay tuned!

Harvest on Fort Pond

4:30–7:30 p.m. daily

11 South Emery Street, Montauk

631-668-5574, harvestfortpond.com

From Harvest on Fort Pond: As most of you are aware, NY state has elected to close all restaurants and bars to combat the spread of COVID-19. However, under the new guidelines, takeout will be available. Beginning this Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m., Harvest will be open for takeout, with a limited beer and wine (whole bottles) menu also available. Please call ahead at 631-668-5574 to place your order beforehand. We will be closed tonight as we have been every Tuesday throughout the off season. Thank you once again for your support!

John’s Drive-In

Sunday–Thursday 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday 11:30 a.m.–Midnight; Saturday 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

677 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

From John’s Drive-In: We are open for takeout, and delivery continues through Uber Eats. For the health of you and our staff, we are not allowing customers inside the building. All orders will be handled through our service window. Don’t want to wait? Call your order in at 631-668-5515. Thank you for your flexibility during this trying time.

MTK Lobster House

Sunday–Monday, Thursday–Friday–11:45 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday 11:45 a.m.–10 p.m.

716 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-238-5703, mtklobsterhouse.com

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are available for takeout and delivery.

Shagwong Tavern

Sunday–Thursday Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday Noon–10 p.m.

774 Main Street, Montauk

631-668-3050, shagwongtavern.com

From Shagwong Tavern: Shagwong will be open for takeout and delivery. There will be no in-house dining. We are proud to continue to serve the Montauk community during this tough time.

Tauk @ Trail’s End

Sunday 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Monday–Thursday 4–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

63 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk

631-238-5527, taukattrailsend.com

Tauk @ Trail’s End offers pickup orders, as well as delivery anywhere in Montauk for a $10 fee. “We’re open seven days a week, and if we stay busy with takeouts, we’ll stay open.”

North Sea

North Sea Tavern

12 p.m.–1 a.m. daily

1271 North Sea Road, Southampton

631-353-3322, northseatavern@gmail.com, northseatavern.com

From North Sea Tavern: To combat the coronavirus, the Governor of New York as ordered all restaurants to be closed for sit-in dining and drinking but they are allowing takeout and delivery! We are not sure how long the closure will last, BUT we are here to meet the takeout and delivery needs of the Southampton Community. The Governor is allowing us to provide takeout alcohol during the crisis as well. So, make sure to order a draft, bottle, can or growler of beer (provided by us), glass of wine or your favorite cocktail with your next food order! We will also be providing takeout and deliver specials during this time. At some point, you’ll need a break from your kitchen, and we hope you choose the North Sea Tavern to fulfill your takeout and delivery requests. You can contact us at 631-353-3322 or northseatavern@gmail.com or find us online on Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Stay safe everyone! Offering Delivery and Takeout from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Noyac

The Coast Grill Restaurant

Tuesday–Sunday 5–9 p.m.

1109 Noyack Road, Noyac

631-283-2277, thecoastgrillrestaurant.com

Open for takeout and delivery Tuesday through Sunday. Text orders to 631-603-9603 or call restaurant at 631-283-2277 after 5 p.m. Contact restaurant if you have any special arrangements for the elderly in their home or anything else one might need.

Sag Harbor

The Bell & Anchor

Tuesday–Sunday 3:30–7 p.m.

3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

631-735-3400, order@bellandanchor.com, bellandanchor.com

From The Bell & Anchor: Beginning March 17, The Bell & Anchor will only be open for takeout. We have put together a great menu (bellandanchor.com/takeout-menu) with some of our best dishes at reduced prices. We are also offering bottled wine & beer. At this time, our takeout service will be pickup only. When you come to pick up your order, we will bring it to your car.

We’ll be offering takeout Tuesdays to Sundays. Orders can be placed 3:30–7 p.m. Meals will be ready to pick up from 5–7:30 p.m. Credit cards will be taken over the phone. To place an order, either call us at 631-725-3400 (from 3:30 p.m. on) or send an email earlier in the day to order@bellandanchor.com. If you email us, please include your mobile number as we must confirm both your order and credit card over the phone.

As this situation develops, please keep an eye on our website, Facebook and Instagram for any relevant changes. As always, we wish you all the best. In times of crises, we know that it’s the little rituals that bring us together. The act of eating together is one such ritual that we hold dear, and even though we can no longer host you in our home, we hope that having our dishes in your home will remind you that we are still a community, united in our shared experiences, passions, and concerns. We have no doubt that all of us will emerge from this stronger than ever.

2019 Best of the Best Gold Takeout Restaurant

Espresso da Asporto

Thursday–Tuesday 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-5668, espressodaasporto.com

If you’re craving Italian cuisine, then this popular Sag Harbor takeout spot is a safe bet. Order calzones, specialty pizzas, burgers, pastas, focaccia sandwiches, wraps and more for pickup or delivery.

2019 Best of the Best Platinum Takeout Restaurant

Harbor Market & Kitchen

7 a.m.–7 p.m. daily

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-4433, harbormarket.com

In an effort to encourage social distance, Harbor Market started a local delivery service this week. The brick-and-mortar will remain open strictly for takeout and market shopping, though wouldn’t you rather try out the new service and enjoy falafel, waffles, wood oven pizzas, tuna salad, miso glazed salmon and more in the comfort of your own home?

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Tuesday–Saturday 12–6 p.m.

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, info@lulusagharbor.com, lulusagharbor.com

From Lulu Kitchen & Bar: Starting Friday, March 20, order traiteur: To-go prepared food and baked treats with curb-side pickup, Tuesday—Saturday 12–6 p.m. Call or email.

We are temporarily closed in compliance with the NYS mandate and staying precautions during this during this time. Thank you for your support and we will see you soon! lulusagharbor.com/_menu.php (Menu link live March 20)

Sag Pizza

11:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. daily

103 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-3167, sagpizza.com

All you favorite pizzas are available for takeout.

Sen Restaurant

Friday–Sunday 4–8 p.m.; Monday–Tuesday 3–7 p.m.

23 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com

Open for takeout services only. Friday to Sunday from 4–8 p.m. and Mondays and Tuesdays from 3–7 p.m. Closed on Wednesdays and Thursday. Visit their website for menus and further updates.

Wölffer Kitchen Sag Harbor

Wednesday–Friday 5–8:30 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

29 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0101, wolfferkitchen.com

For the next week, at minimum, only takeout will be available at both Wölffer Kitchen locations, Amagansett and Sag Harbor, starting Wednesday, March 18. Updates will be posted on Instagram (@wolfferkitchen) and wolfferkitchen.com. To place orders, call 631-725-0101 or stop by the front door at 29 Main Street, Sag Harbor. Dinner available Wednesday–Sunday from 5–8:30 p.m. Lunch available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. “We’re really trying to make it as easy as possible for people during this time.”

Southampton

75 Main

Monday–Friday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 9 a.m.–11 p.m.

75 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-7575, 75main.com

Free delivery to all Hamptons locations and takeout weekdays (Monday–Friday) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

2019 Best of the Best Bronze Takeout Restaurant

Cheese Shoppe

7 a.m.–5 p.m. daily

11 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

Cheese Shoppe encourages customers to take advantage of its delivery option, which is free for those in Southampton Village and $10 for neighboring villages. Other ways to indulge in the shop’s various grilled sandwiches, wraps, breakfast options and salads include Uber Eats delivery and curbside pickup.

Golden Pear Café

6:30 a.m.–6 p.m. daily

99 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com

All Golden Pear Cafes are open offering takeout and pickup orders by ChowNow. Beginning Monday, March 23 Golden Pear Cafes will be set up with Uber Eats for ordering and delivery.

Jobs Lane Gastro Pub

11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. daily

11 Windmill Lane, Southampton

631-287-8703, jobslanegastro.pub

The pub is open for takeout, offering curbside service.

Le Charlot

Noon–6:45 p.m. daily

36 Main Street #4811, Southampton

631-353-3222, lecharlot.us

Takeout is available from noon–6:45 p.m. Drop by or call ahead.

The Plaza Café

4–9 p.m. daily

61 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com

From The Plaza Café: We are presently closed to ensure the safety of our staff, patrons and community we are available for takeout orders from 4–9 p.m. See menu on website—look for “Take Out” in menu bar.

Ristorante Sant Ambroeus

11 a.m.–8 p.m. daily

30 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-1233, santambroeus.com

Starting Thursday, March 19, Ristorante Sant Ambroeus will offer takeout from 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saaz Indian Cuisine

11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. daily

1746 County Road 39, Southampton

631-259-2222, saazindian.com

Takeout and deliveries are available all day.

Shippy’s

Noon–4 p.m. and 5–8 p.m. daily

36 Windmill Lane, Southampton

631-283-0007, shippyspumpernickels.com

Takeout is available during the day from Noon–4 p.m., and at night from 5–8 p.m.

Union Burger Bar

Noon–9 p.m. daily

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

Pickup and catering orders available from Noon–9 p.m. every day of the week. Delivery is available through Grubhub and Uber Eats. Reach out directly for office luncheons and larger family dinners, which they will deliver. Not limited to menu items and willing to help with special requests.

Water Mill

Calissa

Noon–8 p.m. daily

631-500-9292, takeout@calissahamptons, calissahamptons.com

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

From Calissa: Dear friends and guests, in the Politics, Aristotle observed that humans are social animals by nature. Until such time as it is safe (or safer) to socialize in public, many of you will spend time in your homes with friends and family. Accordingly, we have prepared new, full lunch and dinner menus for delivery/takeout including wine & cocktail pairings (mocktails available upon request).

Delivery and takeout starting Wednesday, March 18. Available from 12–8 p.m. daily, Monday–Sunday. Delivery and takeout from Southampton to East Hampton, while Westhampton and Montauk deliveries subject to a minimum, which will be confirmed in advance. Small group dining packages available, plus customized meals for birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Weekly packages updated Monday afternoons.

Suki Zuki

Noon–2:30 p.m. and 6–9 p.m. daily

688 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-726-4600, facebook.com/sukizukihamptons

Suki Zuki is offering takeout lunch everyday from Noon–2:30 p.m. and dinner from 6–9 p.m.

Westhampton Beach

Boom Burger

11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach

631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

Boom Burger is offering takeout everyday from 7–9 p.m.

Stay tuned for North Fork takeout tomorrow.