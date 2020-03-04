    Bridgehampton Community House

    Barbara Lassen
    Melina Lopez and Carolyn Stec of Mill House Inn

    Grace & Grit chef Adam Kaufer, Samantha Payne-Markel

    Charlie and Jeanine Burge of Silver Spoon Specialties

    Debbie Geppert and Caitlin Kalke of Bostwick’s Clambakes & Catering Co.

    Sandesh Pongare of Saaz

    Samantha Jones, Joe McPartlin

    Dawn McDougall and Marcelina Ramos of Golden Pear

    Chef Joe Realmuto of Honest Man Restaurant Group, Lucy Martinez, Bill Valentine of Townline BBQ

    Bites by Nick & Toni’s and Townline BBQ

    Jen Suarez of The Clubhouse

    Chef Brian Schlitt of The Clubhouse

    Ladybug-themed doughnuts for Katie’s Courage by Dreesen’s Catering

    Margaret Wagner and Mimi Yardley of Sag Harbor Baking Company

    Liz Brecht, Jerry Montillo and Belinda Nagy of Jerri’s Cakery & Confections Inc.

    Bell & Anchor chef Sam McLeland and Will Bake

    Chef and co-chair of Love Bites Peter Ambrose

    Camilla Lundengard, Jeffrey Smith

    Love Bites 2020

    Chef Matty Boudreau of Green Hill Kitchen & Que

    Volunteers Mason age 14 and Harry age 13

    Nina Dohanos, Jennifer Walker

    Volunteers Robert age 15 and Sawyer age 14

    Michael Variale of East End Entertainment

    Shellfish served at Love Bites 2020

    Bob Ketchum and Captain Matt Ketchum of Peconic Gold Oysters Inc.

    Chef Sean MacLellan

    Laura Lehmuller, Dennis Ferrando

    Mike Loftus, Rob Williams, Katy’s Courage co-founders Bridget Collins and Jim Stewart

    Chelsea and Cory Lillie

    Love Bites 2020

    Chef and co-chair of Love Bites Peter Ambrose with daughter Juliet age 10

    Debbie Geppert of Bostwick’s Clambakes & Catering Co.

    Christina and Rudy DeSanti of Dreesen’s Catering

    Love Bites 2020 Benefitting Katy’s Courage in Photos

    Barbara Lassen March 4, 2020

    Katy’s Courage held Love Bites on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Bridgehampton Community House. More than 20 caterers/restaurants and vendor participated in the event. Proceeds support Katy’s Kids @ CMEE (Children’s Museum of the East End) for Grieving Children and Adolescents in honor of Katy Stewart.

    Visit katyscourage.org for more information about this vital East End organization dedicated to supporting education, children’s bereavement support and pediatric cancer research.

