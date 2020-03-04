Love Bites 2020 Benefitting Katy’s Courage in Photos

Katy’s Courage held Love Bites on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Bridgehampton Community House. More than 20 caterers/restaurants and vendor participated in the event. Proceeds support Katy’s Kids @ CMEE (Children’s Museum of the East End) for Grieving Children and Adolescents in honor of Katy Stewart.

Visit katyscourage.org for more information about this vital East End organization dedicated to supporting education, children’s bereavement support and pediatric cancer research.