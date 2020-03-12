North Fork Event Highlights: March 12–15, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, March 12–15, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

North Fork St. Patrick’s Day Parades: Week One

March 14–15, Times Vary

All of this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parades have either been cancelled or postponed to dates TBD.

Broken Home Exhibition

March 12–15, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

VSOP Projects presents Broken Home, a group exhibition curated by Michael Yarinsky that strives to challenge its viewers’ ideas about what makes a house a home. The familiar elements of home are reimagined and reconfigured, inviting guests to prod for deeper meaning in the objects, relationships and spaces which they occupy, and which occupy them. Featured artists include Allan Wexler, Gracelee Lawrence, Brendan Timmins, Devra Freelander, Peaches Harrison, Liam Lee, Elise McMahon and many others. The exhibition remains on view through April 5.

VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Darrell Smith & Del Segno Trio

Friday, March 13, 7 p.m.

Darrell Smith is one of the most sought after drummers in New York, has performed at national and international jazz festivals and is an instructor for the educational program at Jazz at Lincoln Center. The Del Segno Trio is known for their high-energy and spirited performances. Tickets are $25; $20 for seniors; $15 for students; and $10 for children.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band

Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m.

Groove the night away with one of the most popular Earth, Wind & Fire tribute shows around, featuring a robust horn section and all the funk you can handle. Jam to such classics as “Shining Star,” “September,” “Let’s Groove” and others while enjoying a wide selection of prix fixe and a la carte options. Tickets are $39–$45, and there is a $10 dining minimum.

The Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Go Green 5K Run/Walk

Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m.

The Village of Greenport Business Improvement District (BID) hosts the inaugural Go Green 5K, which will raise funds for BID’s community events, beautification and other promotional priorities. The 5K begins and ends at the Greenport Fire Department. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 on race day. Awards will be given to the top three overall and by age group.

Greenport Fire Department, 236 Third Street, Greenport. events.elitefeats.com/march-2020-go-green-5k