North Fork Event Highlights: March 5–8, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork on Leap Day 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Full Worm Moon Walk

Monday, March 9, 6:30 p.m.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the native tribes of the Northeast named this month’s moon the “worm moon” after the earthworm casts that appear in droves as the ground thaws. Join Group for the East End for an early spring night hike through the woods at Downs Farm Preserve and learn how animals adapt to the night. RSVP to treynolds@eastendenvironment.org.

Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-6450, groupfortheeastend.org

Dan’s Covers Exhibition

March 5–8, Times Vary

One of the most notable features of Dan’s Papers is the artwork on each of the covers. A selection of these artists are featured in Reboli Center for Art & History’s new exhibition Dan’s Covers, which remains on view through April 26. The 12 featured artists are Casey Chalem Anderson, Marc Dalessio, Keith Mantell, Lynn Mara, Lynn Matsuoka, Mickey Paraskevas, Doug Reina, Gia Schifano, Mike Stanko, Ty Stroudsburg, Daniel Pollera, Charles Wildbank and Joseph Reboli. The Reboli Center hours: Tuesday–Saturday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. & Sunday from 1–5 p.m. Admission is free.

Reboli Center Art & History, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-7707, rebolicenter.org

Pindar Barrel Tastings

Saturday, March 7, 1 p.m.

Join Pindar Vineyards for a series of behind-the-scenes barrel tasting events. Tour the production facility and see where Pindar wines are made. Experience the sensation of wine directly from the barrel. Then, enjoy a private tasting served with complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Reservations are $50.

Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge in Concert

Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend John Lodge hits the East End! Songwriter of such hits as “Ride My See-Saw,” “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band) and many others, Lodge has been performing and recording with The Moody Blues for over 50 years. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Stirring Up History: Corned Beef & Cabbage

Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m.

If you’ve ever wonder why corned beef and cabbage are eaten in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, get informed at this unique cooking experience with chef Diane Schwindt. Participants will work in teams to create the meal using the Hallock Homestead kitchen’s cast iron wood-burning stove. Registration is $65, and aprons will be provided for the class.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com