Blog Du Jour

10 Questions: Maria Bartiromo, FOX Business Anchor

The veteran commentator and author has spent the last month broadcasting from her Westhampton home.

Oliver Peterson April 22, 2020
Maria Bartiromo headshot
Maria Bartiromo, Photo: Courtesy FOX Business

FOX News and FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo has been broadcasting from her Westhampton home, where she’s remained hunkered down and staying put since March 18, when the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the nation.

A Hamptons staple for three decades, Bartiromo escapes to her Westhampton home every Saturday—her one day off the air—year round, where she enjoys riding her bicycle and taking beach walks with her husband, WisdomTree Investments CEO Jonathan Steinberg, and their dog Bella Dusty.

Bartiromo anchors FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6–9 a.m.) and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays at 9 p.m.), as well as Sunday Morning Futures (Sundays at 10 a.m.) on FOX News. Proud to be called “the hardest working female anchor on cable news,” she logs nearly 17 hours of live programming each week. This August will mark 25 years since Bartiromo was the first reporter ever to broadcast live from the New York Stock Exchange.

Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business News
Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business

Now that she’s spending so much time in the Hamptons, it seemed like a perfect time to ask Bartiromo our 10 Questions—a set of standard, rapid-fire queries we ask to get to know many of our most notable East End residents and visitors.

1. Favorite book?
William Manchester [and Paul Reid’s] The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill, about Winston Churchill and WW2.

2. The last thing that took your breath away?
The wild Atlantic Ocean on a windy day.

3. The last thing that made you cry?
Coronavirus deaths.

4. It’s the eve of your execution… What would be your last meal?
Rigatoni pasta and eggplant parmigiana and sautéed artichokes.

5. Something worth fighting for?
Freedom.

6. Something worth giving up?
Bread.

7. Spend an afternoon with anyone—alive or dead—who would it be?
My grandmother—my mom’s mom who I know is on my shoulder every day guiding me.

8. An interesting object in your home or office?
My collection of wildlife photos by photographer David Yarrow, as well as a beautiful painting of the American flag by Judith Kudlow.

9. Last film you watched?
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

10. What living person would you most like to interview and still haven’t had the chance?
Jay Powell, Fed Chairman.

READ MORE 10 QUESTIONS

Maria Bartiromo's home broadcasting setup in Westhampton
Maria Bartiromo’s home broadcasting setup in Westhampton
Facebook Comments

Related Articles

April 22, 2020
16

Fred Thiele Says CARES Act Not Enough for Mortgage Relief in NY

Wade Dooley, Photo: Courtesy Bay Street Theater
April 22, 2020
40

Bay Street Theater Announces Wednesdays with Wade Writing Workshop

Slice of pizza cheese crust seafood topping sauce. with bell pepper vegetables delicious tasty fast food italian traditional and soft drink carbonated fresh on wooden board table classic in side view
April 21, 2020
82

East End Restaurants Offering Wild Specialty Pizzas and Toppings To-Go

Bridget Fleming, Jonathan Spier and Fred Sganga delivering coveralls donated by One Source Tool Supply andÂ Riverhead Building Supply
April 21, 2020
67

East End Building Supply Companies Donate 100 Coveralls to LI Veterans