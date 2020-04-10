10 Questions: Maria Bartiromo, FOX Business Anchor

FOX News and FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo has been broadcasting from her Westhampton home, where she’s remained hunkered down and staying put since March 18, when the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the nation.

A Hamptons staple for three decades, Bartiromo escapes to her Westhampton home every Saturday—her one day off the air—year round, where she enjoys riding her bicycle and taking beach walks with her husband, WisdomTree Investments CEO Jonathan Steinberg, and their dog Bella Dusty.

Bartiromo anchors FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6–9 a.m.) and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays at 9 p.m.), as well as Sunday Morning Futures (Sundays at 10 a.m.) on FOX News. Proud to be called “the hardest working female anchor on cable news,” she logs nearly 17 hours of live programming each week. This August will mark 25 years since Bartiromo was the first reporter ever to broadcast live from the New York Stock Exchange.

Now that she’s spending so much time in the Hamptons, it seemed like a perfect time to ask Bartiromo our 10 Questions—a set of standard, rapid-fire queries we ask to get to know many of our most notable East End residents and visitors.

1. Favorite book?

William Manchester [and Paul Reid’s] The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill, about Winston Churchill and WW2.

2. The last thing that took your breath away?

The wild Atlantic Ocean on a windy day.

3. The last thing that made you cry?

Coronavirus deaths.

4. It’s the eve of your execution… What would be your last meal?

Rigatoni pasta and eggplant parmigiana and sautéed artichokes.

5. Something worth fighting for?

Freedom.

6. Something worth giving up?

Bread.

7. Spend an afternoon with anyone—alive or dead—who would it be?

My grandmother—my mom’s mom who I know is on my shoulder every day guiding me.

8. An interesting object in your home or office?

My collection of wildlife photos by photographer David Yarrow, as well as a beautiful painting of the American flag by Judith Kudlow.

9. Last film you watched?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

10. What living person would you most like to interview and still haven’t had the chance?

Jay Powell, Fed Chairman.

READ MORE 10 QUESTIONS