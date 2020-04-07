Binging Baldwin: Stream Alec Baldwin Films from Comedy to Thriller

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin is a staple of the arts community on the East End and has had a prolific career in film, having appeared on the silver screen since the 1980s. Whether it’s a quick but memorable cameo or a major character, Baldwin has incredible range—not many actors could sell later-in-life romance (It’s Complicated) and spy director (Mission Impossible: Fallout) within a few years of each other. Check out these films featuring Baldwin on various streaming platforms.

She’s Having a Baby (1988, dir. John Hughes, stream on Amazon Prime): This romantic comedy stars Kevin Bacon and Elizabeth McGovern as a couple that can’t seem to have a baby. Baldwin plays Davis, Bacon’s best friend, who plays a supporting but important role in the couple’s journey.

Married to the Mob (1988, dir. Jonathan Demme, stream on Amazon Prime): Baldwin has a memorable appearance as Frank “The Cucumber” de Marco in this comedy starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Modine in which a widowed woman tries to escape from the crime family she married into. This hilarious mafia comedy also features East Ender Mercedes Ruehl and Dean Stockwell.

The Hunt for Red October (1990, dir. John McTiernan, stream on Epix and Starz via Amazon Prime): In The Hunt for Red October, Baldwin plays iconic Tom Clancy hero Jack Ryan, who must race against time to find a Soviet defector approaching the East Coast in a submarine. This fun and fast-paced spy thriller also stars Sean Connery, James Earl Jones and Sam Neill. The Hunt for Red October is the first film appearance of Jack Ryan, a character that has since been played by Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine and John Krasinski.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992, dir. James Foley, stream on HBO Go/Now): This drama, adapted from the widely acclaimed David Mamet play, features an extremely memorable performance by Baldwin as Blake, a cutthroat real estate salesman who delivers a speech about the “ABCs of closing”—always be closing. Glengarry Glen Ross also stars Al Pacino, Alan Arkin, Jack Lemmon and Ed Harris.

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001, dir. Hironobu Sakaguchi, stream on Crackle): While this computer-animated film is mostly remembered for being a huge financial failure for Square Pictures, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within is actually a compelling and thought-provoking science fiction drama featuring the voice of Baldwin as Gray Edwards, a military captain determined to help save the world from a mysterious alien threat. The film also features the voices of Donald Sutherland, Ving Rhames, Steve Buscemi and Ming-Na Wen.

The Cooler (2003, dir. Wayne Kramer, stream on Crackle): This romantic drama stars William H. Macy as Bernie Lootz, the title role, an unlucky gambler in Las Vegas indebted to Baldwin’s casino boss Shelly Kaplow. When Bernie falls for cocktail waitress Natalie (Maria Bello), he thinks his luck is about to change. Baldwin won critical acclaim for his role and was nominated for both a Golden Globe and Oscar.

It’s Complicated (2009, dir. Nancy Meyers, stream on FuboTV): Directed by East Ender Nancy Meyers, this romantic comedy stars Meryl Streep and Baldwin as a divorced couple that reconnects later in life. It’s Complicated also stars Steve Martin, Rita Wilson and Mary Kay Place.

Still Alice (2014, dir. Richard Glatzer, stream on Crackle): This heart-wrenching but hopeful drama stars Montauk’s Julianne Moore as a linguistics professor who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Baldwin plays Moore’s husband. The film also stars Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth and Hunter Parrish. Moore won the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Alice.

Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018, dir. Christopher McQuarrie, stream on Amazon Prime): Baldwin reprises his role as CIA Director-turned-IMF Secretary Alan Hunley in the sixth Mission Impossible film. This high-energy spy thriller also stars Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan and Angela Bassett.





Framing John DeLorean (2019, dir. Don Argott, stream on Hulu): This documentary features scenes with Baldwin as the famous John DeLorean, creator of the unique DeLorean car. Framing John DeLorean also stars Morena Baccarin, Josh Charles and Dana Ashbrook.