Get Ready for the Dan’s Papers Virtual Easter Egg Hunt

Egg hunts have long been part of East End celebrations as Easter approaches, and the tradition will continue this year at DansPapers.com. The Easter Bunny’s helpers have been busy hiding eggs all around the pages and nooks and crannies of DansPapers.com, and everyone, kids and grown-ups alike, is invited to join the search that will begin this Saturday, April 11, at 7 a.m.

While the significance of the egg as a symbol of spring and life and rebirth goes back thousands of years, the origin of egg hunts for Easter has been traced to the late 1600s or early 1700s, when children went in search of colored eggs that had been left in nests they had made. Eventually those nests became baskets in which little ones would place their bounty.

RELATED POST: East End Restaurants Serving Easter and Passover Meals To-Go

Instead of searching under bushes and up in trees, the Dan’s Papers Virtual Egg Hunt will send you scampering through a digital world of stories and photos, websites and social media. There will be clues to decipher and riddles to unravel, and each one will bring you a step closer to finding every egg. There will be some fun prizes, too!

You can start to prepare by brushing up on your Hamptons and North Fork trivia. You won’t need to know things such as the fact that the first written reference to the Easter Bunny appears to have come courtesy of Georg Franck von Franckenau in 1682, or that the essay in which he mentions the “Easter Hare” was titled De ovis paschalibus (from German to English: “About Easter Eggs”). Brushing off those archival copies of Dan’s Papers, however, will certainly help. At your next virtual happy hour you could drop the knowledge that the Guinness Book of World Records says the biggest egg hunt in history included 501,000 eggs and took place in Winter Haven, Florida in 2007, but that won’t assist you here. Instead, start thinking about how this egg hunt could send you back in time, into the kitchen or into a world that exists only in the imagination.

Okay, time to get those virtual baskets ready. Keep your eye out for the start of the Dan’s Papers Virtual Egg Hunt by following Dan’s Papers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visiting DansPapers.com. We’ll see you on Saturday, April 11, and an eggcellent time will be had by all!