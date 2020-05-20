Dan’s Papers 2020 Hamptons & North Fork Beach Guide

Thousands flock to the Hamptons and North Fork’s renowned, award-winning beaches every summer, but this year, the East End is much more exclusive. The towns and villages have set new regulations in place limiting parking spaces, seasonal permits and daily passes to create an environment where beachgoers can enjoy the sun and sand while following advised social distancing practices. Click the links below to find out which beaches you can gain access to this summer. Have fun, stay safe and be courteous to your fellow beachgoers!

This Hamptons town offers 10 ocean beaches and 18 bay beaches across six hamlets.

This Hamptons village features five ocean beaches.

This Hamptons town boasts 19 ocean beaches and five bay beaches across eight hamlets.

This Hamptons village features 12 ocean beaches.

This Hamptons village contains two ocean beaches.

This North Fork Town offers four bay beaches across three hamlets.

This North Fork town provides six bay beaches across three hamlets.

This town in-between the South and North Forks has four bay beaches across two hamlets.

The county has two ocean beaches and two bay beaches across four Hamptons hamlets.

The state has four ocean beaches in Montauk and three bay beaches across three North Fork hamlets.