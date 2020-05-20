Dan’s Papers 2020 Hamptons & North Fork Beach Guide

Thousands flock to the Hamptons and North Fork’s renowned, award-winning beaches every summer, but this year, the East End is much more exclusive. The towns and villages have set new regulations in place limiting parking spaces, seasonal permits and daily passes to create an environment where beachgoers can enjoy the sun and sand while following advised social distancing practices. Click the links below to find out which beaches you can gain access to this summer. Have fun, stay safe and be courteous to your fellow beachgoers!
East Hampton Town
This Hamptons town offers 10 ocean beaches and 18 bay beaches across six hamlets.
East Hampton Village
This Hamptons village features five ocean beaches.
Southampton Town
This Hamptons town boasts 19 ocean beaches and five bay beaches across eight hamlets.
Southampton Village
This Hamptons village features 12 ocean beaches.
Westhampton Beach Village
This Hamptons village contains two ocean beaches.
Riverhead Town
This North Fork Town offers four bay beaches across three hamlets.
Southold Town
This North Fork town provides six bay beaches across three hamlets.
Shelter Island Town
This town in-between the South and North Forks has four bay beaches across two hamlets.
Suffolk County
The county has two ocean beaches and two bay beaches across four Hamptons hamlets.
New York State
The state has four ocean beaches in Montauk and three bay beaches across three North Fork hamlets.