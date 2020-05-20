Beach Guide

Dan’s Papers 2020 Hamptons & North Fork Beach Guide

Need directions? Click any point on the map, and you'll be on your way.

David Taylor May 20, 2020

Thousands flock to the Hamptons and North Fork’s renowned, award-winning beaches every summer, but this year, the East End is much more exclusive. The towns and villages have set new regulations in place limiting parking spaces, seasonal permits and daily passes to create an environment where beachgoers can enjoy the sun and sand while following advised social distancing practices. Click the links below to find out which beaches you can gain access to this summer. Have fun, stay safe and be courteous to your fellow beachgoers!

Cupsogue Beach in Westhampotn Dunes
Cupsogue Beach, a Suffolk County State Park, in Westhampotn Dunes, Photo: 123RF

East Hampton Town

This Hamptons town offers 10 ocean beaches and 18 bay beaches across six hamlets.

East Hampton Village

This Hamptons village features five ocean beaches.

Southampton Town

This Hamptons town boasts 19 ocean beaches and five bay beaches across eight hamlets.

Southampton Village

This Hamptons village features 12 ocean beaches.

Westhampton Beach Village

This Hamptons village contains two ocean beaches.

Riverhead Town

This North Fork Town offers four bay beaches across three hamlets.

Southold Town

This North Fork town provides six bay beaches across three hamlets.

Shelter Island Town

This town in-between the South and North Forks has four bay beaches across two hamlets.

Suffolk County

The county has two ocean beaches and two bay beaches across four Hamptons hamlets.

New York State

The state has four ocean beaches in Montauk and three bay beaches across three North Fork hamlets.

