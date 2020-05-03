Farm-to-Front-Door Home Delivery from Mecox Bay Dairy Is Back

Mecox Bay Dairy is resuming their farm-fresh delivery service, Mecox Direct, this week! Now the Bridgehampton farm’s artisan cheeses, grass-fed beef, pastured pork, and more will be available for delivery direct from the farm to your front door. Simply order online by noon on Wednesdays for delivery Friday afternoon. The service is returning early this summer to service the increased demand for healthful and wholesome food delivery in the Hamptons, and will be available between May and September between Southampton and Montauk. Orders can be placed online now for the first delivery on Friday, May 8.

Mecox Direct is not a farm share, but an online ordering service for your favorite local products. For a delivery fee of only $10 per order you can choose from Mecox Bay Dairy’s entire available selection of available meats, cheeses, and other farm-fresh products for Friday home delivery in time for the weekend.

Mecox Bay Dairy was established by Art Ludlow in 2003. The Ludlows have been farming their land on Mecox Road in Bridgehampton since 1875, and are steadfastly committed to the time- honored tradition of sustainable, ethical farming and appreciation for the unique landscape on which Mecox Bay Dairy was founded. Today, they craft artisan cheeses made from raw milk provided by their herd of more than 20 Jersey cows. Their cheeses have won awards from the American Cheese Society, have been featured on The Barefoot Contessa, and receive acclaim from local chefs and foodies alike.

Related: Food & Drink Takeout and Delivery in the Hamptons and on the North Fork

Mecox Bay Dairy products are also available for contactless, self-serve purchase at their Farm Store, but Mecox Direct will provide customers with access to farm fresh products, including their favorite meats and cheeses as well as new offerings, without leaving the safety of their homes.

Learn more and order now at mecoxdirect.com.