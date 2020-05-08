Guild Hall’s Virtual KidFest Kicks Off with The Amazing Max

Guild Hall has been closed physically for over a month now, but its programming lineup for adults and children is as robust as ever. This weekend, the annual KidFest returns, only this time, the fun can be enjoyed from the comfort of your very own couch.

Max Darwin, otherwise known as The Amazing Max, will dazzle and amaze children tuning in to his virtual magic class on Saturday, May 9, from 3–4 p.m. Darwin, an NYC-based magician who performs his family show Off-Broadway and on tour, will teach kids three magic tricks using objects found in most homes—a pencil, two paper clips, a dollar bill and a deck of cards. The class is for beginners, and no magic experience is required. Following the lesson, The Amazing Max will conduct a Q&A with viewers.

This private Zoom class is recommended for children ages 6 and up, and anyone under 6 should have an adult present to assist them with the tricks. Interested families must register in advance, with links being sent to ticket holders the day before the lesson. Tickets are $10–$25, and an additional donation can be made to support The Amazing Max and Guild Hall. Register at guildhall.org/events/virtual-kidfest-the-amazing-max.

The fun doesn’t stop at magic, though! Guild Hall’s Art Break is a weekly program offering a chance for students to take a break from school assignments to create a something fun under the guidance of an East End artist. Creative opportunities range from spray painting with Virva Hinnemo and making Quaranzines with Brianna Ashe to crafting soda can-tab jewelry inspired by the work of Alice Hope. New videos are posted on Guild Hall’s website and social media platforms every Friday at 1 p.m. Visit guildhall.org/artbreak for more info.

Guild Hall has also announced that it is participating in a new, national, script-to-video project that takes screenplays from writers ages 7–13 and turns them into professionally edited short films to be shared on the Make It Together! and Guild Hall online platforms. The East Hampton institution is continually accepting scripts from young playwrights to be rehearsed and produced by a team of professional directors, actors and designers. Scripts should be sent to Josh Gladstone, Artistic Director of the John Drew Theater, at joshgladstone@guildhall.org. Be sure that submitted scripts include the playwright’s name, age and hometown as well as their contact information. If selected, writers will be asked to send a short video introducing themselves and their play, which will be edited into the finished film. To learn more about the Make It Together! program, visit guildhall.org/athome/make-it-together.

“There’s nothing like hearing the squeals of excitement, and questions of inquiring minds that echo through our halls when there are kid programs in session,” Guild Hall Executive Director Andrea Grover says. “However, I’m really proud of my team, for sticking to our mission of providing engagement, enlightenment and education through the arts, and coming up with new, online ways to bring artists together to create. I hope these programs are able to bring a little joy to some of our youngest patrons.”

Visit guildhall.org to find even more online offerings for kids and adults.

