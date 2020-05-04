Hampton Jitney Returns with Limited Ride Schedule on Thursday, May 7

Hampton Jitney is resuming bus service between the East End and New York City with a limited schedule this Thursday, May 7. They are accepting reservations online and on the phone for essential travel only on both Hampton Jitney and Hampton Ambassador busses.

According to Hampton Jitney President Geoff Lynch‘s May 1 restart announcement, they are continuing to monitor the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and NY State agencies for operating guidelines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Lynch asks potential passengers to keep up with Hampton Jitney’s social media and website for updated safety and cleaning protocols, which his staff will also follow.

New safety measures include reduced capacity on all trips; a requirement that all passengers and employees wear face coverings; availability of sanitizing wipes and LIV hand sanitizer on busses; and enhanced cleaning protocols in place on all busses.

Passengers are also asked to remain seated and ask bus hosts for assistance, cover coughs and sneezes, and dispose of all trash, including masks and gloves, in a garbage bag, and maintain social distance of 6 feet on busses and on Hampton Jitney property.

In addition to opening for paying customers, the service is thanking essential New York Metropolitan hospital employees by offering them free travel during the month of May.

“We are all extremely grateful for their commitment to our well-being during this pandemic,” Lynch’s announcement says, noting that these passengers must bring their hospital ID to travel free.

“On behalf of Hampton Jitney, we look forward to having you back on board,” Lynch said, adding, “Thanks for riding, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation while we continue to navigate the challenges of this unprecedented health issue.”

Visit hamptonjitney.com or call 631-283-4600 to find additional safety protocols and schedules. And keep an eye on Hampton Jitney’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for the service’s most up to date information.