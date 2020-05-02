Julianne Moore to Star in ‘When You Finish Saving The World’

Montauk’s Julianne Moore will star in When You Finish Saving the World, a film adaptation of the upcoming Audible Original series of the same name. The film, to be directed by Jesse Eisenberg and produced by Emma Stone, will also star Finn Wolfhard, known for Camp Hero-inspired Stranger Things.

The Audible production of When You Finish Saving the World, also written by Eisenberg, will be voiced by Wolfhard. Deadline reports: “Set over three decades, the six-part audio show will follow three members of a family: Nathan, a father learning to connect with his newborn son; Rachel, a young college student seeking to find her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager hoping to figure out where he came from, and where he’s headed. Wolfhard will also voice the show and Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to join.”

Moore’s next film, The Woman in the Window, is currently slated for a May 15 release. It’s unknown if the film is facing a delay due to COVID-19. In 2019, Moore received a lifetime achievement award over the summer at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic. Moore got her start on television, starring on the soap operas Edge of Night and As the World Turns in the 1980s before breaking into film in the 1990s and beyond, becoming a prominent star. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Boogie Nights in 1998, and won for Best Actress in 2015 for Still Alice. She has been nominated and won countless other honors, as well, including a Daytime Emmy, a Primetime Emmy and more, and is one of two actresses (the other being Juliette Binoche) to win the European Best Actress Triple Crown for wins at the Berlin, Cannes and Venice film festivals.