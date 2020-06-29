Actor Robert Hartwell Buys House Built by Slaves to “Fill with Love”

Actor Robert Hartwell, who grew up in East Hampton and has appeared in Broadway shows such as Memphis: The Musical, Cinderella and Hello, Dolly! took to Instagram to detail the empowering journey he embarked on to buy a house that was built by slaves in the early 1800s.

“Don’t you ever underestimate a hard working black man,” Hartwell wrote. “3 weeks ago I found this house online. I said ‘this is my house.’ I called the seller and was told it was a cash only offer and that ‘I’m sure that takes you off the table.’ I saw the house last week and when I walked in I knew I was home. The house was built in 1820 for the Russell family who owned the cotton mill in town. Slavery was still legal. When the agent asked me why I wanted such a large house I said it was ‘a generational move.’ I know this house is bigger than me. I wish I could’ve told my ancestors when they were breaking their backs in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay black man was going to own it and fill it with love and find a way to say their name even when 200 years later they still thought I would be ‘off the table.’ We are building our own tables. I’ve never been prouder to be a black man. Come to my White House any time. I can’t wait to have you! Glory to God in the highest. I’m a homeowner.”